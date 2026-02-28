Day One at Choctaw: Birmingham's Standard Under AJ McCarron

ARLINGTON, TX - By the time afternoon session began at Choctaw Stadium, the temperature had risen, along with the intensity.

Expectations naturally followed first-year head coach AJ McCarron into camp. With a championship standard attached to the organization, day one wasn't about searching, it was about reinforcing what already exists.

The Stallions emerged from the tunnel with clear intent. From the first stretch to the opening individual periods, practice operated with noticeable organization. Coaches communicated efficiently, players moved with purpose, and everything was done with intent.

McCarron began practice by settling in with his quarterback room. Rather than jumping into drills physically, he coaches through communication. He offered instruction between reps, praised wisdom, and emphasized situational awareness.

His leadership style was vocal and direct. And as McCarron focused on his group, each coach kept their respective groups locked into the process, once again proving their preparation for the first opening practice. Each coach displayed a different style of leadership, vocal, hands-on, or quietly observational, but the message behind it was the same.

Throughout practice, McCarron constantly challenged his players, urging tempo. Every drill and every play carried competitive weight.

When 11-on-11 periods began, the edge sharpened. Offense and defense traded strong reps and communication intensified. The position battle and race for roster spots officially began. The chatter and gamesmanship increased, but so did the execution.

McCarron closed the practice by praising the team's effort, specifically highlighting their ability to move from play to play, despite the result.

"The mindset of every play has a history and a life of its own," said McCarron. "If you think about that, the next play could be the game-changing play of the game. That's the difference between winning and losing, is one play."

Championship programs aren't built on single moments, they're built on consistency.







