5 Things to Know About Birmingham

January 27, 2026

ARLINGTON, TX - Following the 2026 UFL Draft and regular season schedule release, the countdown to training camp is officially on. Camp opens February 23, and as the Stallions prepare for another title run, here are five things to know about the 2026 Birmingham Stallions.

1: McCarron at the helm

Alabama great, three-time national champion, and former NFL and UFL quarterback AJ McCarron returns to the place where his football legacy began. McCarron won three national championships at Alabama, becoming the first quarterback to win back-to-back BCS titles.

Now back in Birmingham, McCarron brings championship pedigree and leadership to a franchise that has set the standard in spring football. A fan favorite in the Yellowhammer State, he takes over with the pressure of delivering for an organization accustomed to winning, having secured multiple spring titles in recent years.

2: Matt Corral is the real deal

Scouts have identified Matt Corral as a key presence in McCarron's quarterback room. Formerly an Ole Miss Rebel and a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Corral enters his third spring season in Birmingham.

Fans know him well, and Corral knows the spring game. The 25-year-old possesses NFL-level athleticism and arm talent, with the ability to elevate those around him. This season presents a fresh opportunity to take command of an offense, something he has not done since his days in Oxford.

3: Weapons galore

As a former quarterback, McCarron understood what his offense would need and supplied it with numerous options. Deon Cain, Daewood Davis, and Jordan Thomas headline a group capable of stretching the field and stressing defenses at every level.

Cain is a familiar name in Birmingham, entering his fourth season with the Stallions and totaling 11 career spring receiving touchdowns. Davis arrives from Memphis after a breakout 2024 season that included five receiving scores. Thomas, a 6'5", 280-pound tight end, returns for his third year in Birmingham and remains a matchup nightmare in the red zone.

Additional offensive skill players to watch include Justyn Ross (Clemson) and former NFL wideout Laviska Shenault Jr.

4: Strong defensive outlook

While McCarron's early focus centered on the offense, any questions surrounding the defense were quickly answered. Birmingham's defensive structure is built around middle linebacker Kyahva Tezino, a natural fit in a 3-4 system.

Tezino enters his third season with the Stallions after gaining NFL practice squad experience each year. Known for his instincts and leadership, he has totaled 127 tackles over two seasons, including a standout five-sack campaign last year, positioning himself as an early Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

The secondary is in good hands as well, with Tre Norwood returning after playing all ten games last season and Lance Boykin, formerly of the Memphis Showboats, bringing additional NFL experience from time spent with the Seattle Seahawks.

5: Stackin' Chips

No franchise has won more consistently than the Birmingham Stallions. The organization captured three consecutive championships from 2022 through 2024, two in the USFL and one in the UFL. That history has established a standard in Birmingham, and the expectation remains clear: anything less than contention falls short.







