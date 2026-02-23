Stallions Begin Training Camp

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Today, the Birmingham Stallions will kick off training camp. For the next four weeks, the coaching staff will be evaluating up to 64 players and will eventually narrow down to 50 players for the final roster.

The full coaching staff joined Head Coach AJ McCarron a few days prior to the players arriving to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

Offense

Tyler Siskey, Offensive Coordinator - Tyler Siskey enters his first season as offensive coordinator, bringing decades of experience across the college and high school ranks, including roles at Troy, Northwestern State, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Alabama, and South Alabama. Known for his offensive expertise and national media presence through the McCready and Siskey podcast, he has helped produce record-setting offenses, top-ranked recruiting classes-including Alabama's No. 1 signing class-and coached future stars such as AJ McCarron.

Todd Watson, Running Backs - Todd Watson enters his first season as running backs coach, bringing more than three decades of coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels, including stops at Hoover, Foley, Troy, Tennessee, and Alabama. Watson helped Hoover win four state titles, coached stars like Julio Jones, and most recently worked under Nick Saban before retiring following the 2024 season.

Cody Latimer, Wide Receivers/Tight Ends - Cody Latimer enters his first season as wide receivers and tight ends coach after a standout playing career at Indiana and in the NFL. A second-round pick of the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl 50 champion, Latimer also starred in spring football before transitioning into coaching following the 2024 season.

Mike Goff, Offensive Line - Mike Goff enters his first season as offensive line coach, bringing a decorated playing career at Iowa and 12 years in the NFL, including two All-Pro selections with the San Diego Chargers. A former third-round draft pick, Goff has spent the past 15 years coaching offensive lines at the high school and collegiate levels, most recently at Colorado State.

Defense

Kevin Sherrer, Defensive Coordinator - Kevin Sherrer enters his first season as defensive coordinator, returning to his home state of Alabama with more than two decades of coaching experience across the high school, collegiate, and NFL levels. A former Alabama player and longtime SEC assistant, Sherrer won two national titles on Nick Saban's staff and has served as a defensive coordinator at multiple stops, most recently at Georgia State.

Damion Square, Defensive Line - Damion Square enters his first season as defensive line coach after a nine-year NFL career that included time with eight teams, highlighted by a lengthy stint with the San Diege/Los Angeles Chargers. A former four-star recruit and three-time national champion at Alabama, Square brings championship pedigree and firsthand professional experience to one of spring football's most physical defensive fronts.

Daric Riley, Linebackers - Daric Riley enters his fourth season as linebackers coach and is the team's only returning coach, bringing continuity and experience to the defense. A longtime collegiate assistant with stops at Charleston Southern, Clemson, UAB, SMU, East Carolina, and Old Dominion, Riley has been part of multiple program-building efforts, including UAB's return to bowl eligibility, before transitioning to spring football.

Travis Pearson, Defensive Backs - Travis Pearson enters his first season as defensive backs coach, bringing decades of experience as a player and coach at the high school and collegiate levels. A former Alabama State standout and Arena Football League 15th Anniversary Team selection, Pearson has served as a head coach, interim head coach, and defensive coordinator, including most recently at Georgia State.

Player roster for training camp is attached. The team will be practicing at Choctaw Stadium while living in Arlington, Texas. The first game of the season will be March 27 at 7 p.m. CT against the Louisville Kings at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. The Stallions will be in Birmingham before for their first game on April 18 at Protective Stadium.

