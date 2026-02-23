Storm Open 2026 Training Camp

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Orlando Storm begin their 2026 training camp today, with the team taking the field for its first practice this afternoon at United Football League Headquarters in Arlington.

The upcoming season marks the inaugural campaign for the Orlando Storm under veteran Head Coach Anthony Becht, who arrives with a full coaching staff overseeing all three phases of the game:

Donnie Abraham - Associate Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator

Abraham has been promoted to Associate Head Coach in addition to his role as Defensive Coordinator, continuing his collaboration with Anthony Becht following their work together with the St. Louis Battlehawks from 2023-25. A former nine-year NFL defensive back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001) and New York Jets (2002-04), he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2000. His coaching career spans professional, collegiate, and high school football, including the Orlando Apollo (2019) of the Alliance of American Football, the University of Illinois (2017), and the Tampa Bay Storm (2011-12) of the Arena Football League.

Marc Colombo - Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line

Colombo has been promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator while continuing to oversee the offensive line in his first season with the Orlando Storm. He previously held the same role with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants and most recently worked with Head Coach Anthony Becht in St. Louis last season. Colombo played nine NFL seasons after being selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Colin Thompson - Co-Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers

Thompson joins the Storm after serving as an offensive assistant at the U.S. Naval Academy and working with tight ends and wide receivers in Minnesota Vikings training camp. After playing in college at Florida and Temple, Thompson played with the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Minnesota Vikings, as well as with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF and the Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.

Martin Bayless - Special Teams Coordinator / Defensive Backs

Bayless adds special teams to his responsibilities, continuing a collaboration with Becht from their time together the last two years in St. Louis. Bayless played 13 NFL seasons with the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, and Redskins after being selected in the fourth round of the 1984 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He later worked in the Bills' front office and coached in the NFL with Carolina, Oakland, Houston, Minnesota, Denver, Arizona, and Indianapolis, and served as Special Teams Coordinator for the XFL Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020.

La'Roi Glover - Defensive Line

Glover joins the Orlando Storm as Defensive Line coach following three seasons working in the same role for Becht in St. Louis. He previously served as Assistant Defensive Line Coach for the Chargers and Jets, participated in the 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Saints, and has 14 years of high school and college coaching experience. Glover played 13 NFL seasons, earning six consecutive Pro Bowl selections, and was named to the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team. He is also a member of the San Diego State Hall of Fame (2010) and the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame (2013).

Jordan Kitna - Quarterbacks

Kitna is a former quarterback at Cisco College, TCU, and CSU-Pueblo. He co-founded QB Qorral, specializing in quarterback development, and previously served as Offensive & Recruiting Coordinator at Lakota East High School. He is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.

Mike Phair - Linebackers

Phair joins the Storm after most recently serving as head coach of IBM Blue in the X-League in Chiba, Japan, and has coached in the NFL with Seattle, Chicago, Indianapolis, Carolina, and Tampa-including Super Bowl XXXVII victory in 2003. Phair has also coached with the Ottawa Red Blacks in the CFL and at Stamford, Illinois, and Arizona State University.

Art Valero - Running Backs

Valero rejoins Becht after serving as St. Louis' Running Backs coach in 2023. He brings more than 40 years of coaching experience, including being part of the Super Bowl XXXVII-winning staff with Tampa Bay, holding assistant coaching roles with the Rams, Seahawks, and Titans, and serving as a Senior Analyst at Texas Tech University.

The Storm's full training camp roster is attached, with teams allowed up to 64 players through March 20 before finalizing the league-mandated 50-man roster.

All eight UFL teams are conducting training camp at the league's centralized football operations facilities in Arlington in preparation for the 2026 season.







