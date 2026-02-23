Dallas Renegades Open Training Camp

Published on February 23, 2026

Dallas Renegades News Release







DALLAS, TX - February 23, 2026 - The Dallas Renegades open training camp today as preparations officially begin for the 2026 season. Over the next four weeks, the coaching staff will evaluate up to 64 players competing for roster spots, carefully assessing performance, versatility, and consistency on and off the field. The competition will culminate in the selection of 50 players who will earn a place on the active roster when the season kicks off on March 28, setting the foundation for what promises to be an exciting year of Renegades football.

Joining Head Coach Rick Neuheisel is a group of seasoned coordinators and position coaches bringing expertise from the professional and collegiate ranks, each committed to developing talent and maximizing performance on both sides of the ball. With a unified vision and a deep commitment to excellence, the Renegades' coaching team is poised to guide Dallas into an exciting and competitive 2026 campaign.

Full Coaching Roster:

Noel Mazzone, Offensive Coordinator - Brings nearly five decades of coaching experience to the Dallas Renegades, anchoring the offensive staff with proven leadership and strategic expertise. A former collegiate quarterback at the University of New Mexico, Mazzone has built a distinguished career as one of football's most respected offensive minds, with stops across the NFL, major college programs, and spring professional leagues. His collegiate coaching tenure featured leadership positions at programs such as Arizona, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Arizona State, and he also served as an assistant coach in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Chris Reinert, Running Back/Special Teams - Reinert joins the UFL Dallas Renegades coaching staff bringing extensive experience developing offensive linemen at both the collegiate and professional levels. Recognized for his detailed technical instruction and emphasis on physical, disciplined play in the trenches, Reinert has built a reputation for maximizing player development while fostering cohesive, hard-nosed offensive fronts. His commitment to fundamentals, preparation, and accountability aligns with the Renegades' vision for a balanced and explosive offense, and he will play a key role in establishing the toughness and consistency up front.

Scott Spurrier, Tight Ends/Special Teams - Spurrier has been part of the Renegades' coaching corps for multiple seasons, serving in roles that have included tight ends and special teams coaching before assuming responsibility as the team's Special Teams Coordinator. His continued presence on the staff reflects both his commitment to excellence and his ability to develop high-impact units in all phases of the game. The son of College Football Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier, Scott combines a lifetime of football knowledge with a passion for teaching fundamentals, fostering competitive spirit, and preparing players to perform at their best on special teams.

Xavier Sua'Filio, Offensive Line - Sua'Filo joins the Renegades as Offensive Line Coach, bringing firsthand NFL experience and a player-driven perspective to the trenches. A former first-round draft pick out of UCLA, Sua'Filo played professionally for teams including the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders, earning a reputation for toughness, versatility, and technical consistency along the offensive front. Transitioning from player to coach, he now brings that same work ethic and attention to detail to developing the Renegades' offensive line, emphasizing fundamentals, physicality, and cohesion as Dallas prepares for the upcoming season.

Michael Gillhamer, Defensive Coordinator - Gillhamer brings in 15 years of NFL experience. He previously served as a defensive coach with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, where the 2004 Panthers led the league in interceptions and ranked second in takeaways. Gillhamer also spent time with the New York Giants, contributing to an NFC Championship and Super Bowl XXXV appearance, and has coached in the XFL, AAF, and at both Louisville and Oregon.

Brian Baker, Defensive Line - Baker is a veteran defensive specialist with over 40 years of coaching experience across the NFL, UFL, and NCAA. Currently the defensive line coach for the Dallas Renegades, Baker has served on the coaching staffs of nine NFL franchises, including the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. A proven talent developer, he has mentored numerous Pro Bowlers and first-round draft picks throughout his career at elite programs like Alabama and Mississippi State. Baker, who began his career as a national champion assistant at Georgia Tech, is widely recognized for his technical expertise and ability to build dominant defensive fronts.

Tim Hundley, Inside Linebacker - Tim Hundley is a veteran American football coach with over four decades of experience, primarily as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the collegiate and professional levels. He is known for his tenures at Washington, UTEP, UCLA, and SMU, grooming numerous NFL players.

Kevin Wolthausen, Outside Linebackers - With more than 35 seasons of coaching experience at the collegiate and professional levels, Kevin Wolthausen is one of football's most respected defensive minds. Currently serving as a veteran coach with a reputation for developing elite talent, Wolthausen has been a key architect of dominant defensive units across the NFL, UFL, and NCAA Division I.

The Renegades open practice at Southlake Carroll Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas.

The team will open the 2026 season on March 28 at 3 p.m. when they welcome the Houston Gamblers at Toyota Stadium.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, groups, and theme night packages are available now at TheUFL.com/tickets. Season tickets are as low as $75 for the whole season.







