Renegades Announce 2026 UFL Theme Game Schedule

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Renegades have officially unveiled their 2026 United Football League (UFL) Theme Game lineup, featuring five marquee game nights designed to celebrate the city of Frisco, uplift the community, engage young fans and honor those who serve.

From a stadium-wide Blue Out to a league-wide United by Giving initiative and a special Hats Off to Heroes matchup, the 2026 season promises high-energy experiences on and off the field.

GAME 1: FULL THROTTLE KICKOFF - FRISCO GOES BLUE - MARCH 28

City / Market Celebration - Blue Out

The Renegades will open the season with Full Throttle Kickoff: Frisco Goes Blue, a city celebration where Frisco pride meets Renegades blue.

Fans are encouraged to wear blue and help create a true Blue Out atmosphere as the team honors the culture, community and spirit that define Frisco. The night will spotlight local pride and set the tone for an electric 2026 campaign.

Gate Giveaway: Blue Renegades T-Shirt

GAME 2: RENEGADE RALLY - APRIL 7

School Spirit & Pride Night

Students, educators, alumni and school communities from across North Texas will take center stage during Renegade Rally.

Fans are invited to wear their school colors and showcase their pride as the Renegades celebrate the impact of local schools and the passion of student sections throughout the region. The evening will feature special recognitions for educators and student groups who help power the future of the community.

Gate Giveaway: T-Shirt

GAME 3: UNITED BY GIVING - APRIL 12

League-Wide Social Impact Initiative

As part of the United Football League's league-wide initiative, the Renegades will host United by Giving, a special night dedicated to raising awareness and driving meaningful community engagement around an important cause.

This game will call on fans to stand united with the Renegades against cancer, and encourage fans to wear pink for this 'Pink Out" game.

Gate Giveaway: Clear Tote

GAME 4: RENEGADE KIDS DAY - BILLY'S (RENEGADES MASCOT) BIRTHDAY BASH - APRIL 26

Youth & Family Celebration

The Renegades will turn game day over to the next generation during Renegades Kids Day: Billy's Birthday Bash.

Built for young fans and families, this fun-filled celebration will feature kid-focused entertainment, interactive experiences and special moments throughout the game as Billy the Bandit celebrates his big day. From youth recognitions to family-friendly activities, the event is designed to create lasting memories for future Renegades fans.

Gate Giveaway: Renegades Hat

GAME 5: HATS OFF TO HEROES - MAY 15

Military & First Responders Appreciation Night

The Renegades will honor the brave men and women who serve and protect during Hats Off to Heroes.

Dedicated to active-duty military members, veterans, first responders and community heroes, this special matchup will feature in-game recognitions and tributes celebrating those who defend our country and our communities. The location for this game will be announced at a later date.

Gate Giveaway: Branded Hat

Ticket packages and single-game tickets for all 2026 theme nights are available for purchase now. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of a season packed with pride, purpose and Renegades football.







United Football League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.