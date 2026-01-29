Dallas Renegades Head Coach Rick Neuheisel Announces the Team's Defensive and Offensive Coordinators for 2026 the Season

January 29, 2026

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Head Coach Rick Neuheisel today announced the team's defensive and offensive coordinators for the 2026 season. The appointments include:

Mike Gillhamer (DC): Gillhamer takes up the reins as defensive coordinator for new Renegades Head Coach Rick Neuheisel's squad. He brings 15 years of coaching in the NFL to his role serving as a defensive coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2012-15) and the Carolina Panthers (2004-10), whose 2004 team led the NFL with 26 interceptions and ranked second with 38 takeaways. Gillhamer was also an offensive assistant with the New York Giants (1997-2000), helping the team to the NFC Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXXV. In addition to the NFL, he has been a coach with the DC Defenders of the XFL (2020), Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football (2019), University of Louisville (2003), and University of Oregon (2001-02),

Noel Mazzone (OC): Mazzone brings nearly five decades of experience to Neuheisel's staff. Besides being an analyst for UCLA in 2025, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the UFL's Memphis Showboats during the spring season. He also served in the same roles for the Pittsburgh Maulers (2023) and the New Orleans Breakers (2022) of the USFL. During his storied career, he has been on the coaching staffs at UConn (2021), the University of Arizona (2018-20), Texas A&M University (2016-17), UCLA (2012-15), Arizona State University (2010-11), the New York Jets (2006-08), University of Mississippi (2005, 1995-98), North Carolina State University (2003-04), Oregon State University (2002), Auburn University (1999-2001), Minnesota (1992-94), TCU (1987-91), Colorado State (182-86), and New Mexico University (1980-81).

Dallas will open its season at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 28 at 3 p.m. CT, reigniting its in-state rivalry against the Houston Gamblers. The game will feature its "MOUNT UP and go FULL THROTTLE" theme with a stadium-wide "blue out," providing fans excitement and energy as the Renegades begin their season in their new home.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Season ticket packages start at just $40 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits.

Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.theUFL.com/tickets.







