Media Advisory Dc Defenders to Now Host Free Fan Event on February 7
Published on January 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders News Release
Due to weather, the DC Defenders fan event originally scheduled for February 1 has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 7. The Defenders will host a free fan event at Audi Field inviting fans to celebrate the team's 2025 UFL Championship season and build excitement as the team looks to defend its title in 2026.
Fans can enjoy live music, meet DC Defenders players and the head coach, take photos with the UFL Championship trophy, and receive free team swag.
WHAT: DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris and select Defenders players will attend a free fan event at Audi Field.
WHO: Shannon Harris, Head Coach and select Defenders players
WHEN: Saturday, February 7, 2026 | 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Audi Field (100 Potomac Ave. SW Washington, D.C. 20024)
