DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris Announces Defensive and Offensive Coordinators for 2026 the Season

Published on January 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Head Coach Shannon Harris today announced the team's defensive and offensive coordinators for the 2026 season. The appointments include:

DC Defenders (Head Coach: Shannon Harris)

Fred Kaiss (OC): The 2025 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year, Kaiss, who helped lead the DC Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship, returns as the team's offensive coordinator, a role that he has held since 2023. During his coaching career, he has served on the offensive side of the ball in various coaching positions with Alcorn State University (2015-17), Alabama State University (2011-14), Tennessee State University (206-09), Hampton University (2001-05), Alabama A&M University (2000), Tennessee State University (1997-99), and Southern University (1993-95).

Blake Williams (DC): A graduate of Princeton University where he was four-year letterman at defensive back, Williams returns as defensive coordinator for the DC Defenders after helping to lead the team to the 2025 UFL Championship. Prior to being named defensive coordinator, Williams was the team's interim defensive coordinator. The son of former NFL Head Coach Gregg Williams, he was a defensive assistant for the NFL's New York Jets (2019-20) and a defensive coach for Cleveland Browns (2017-18). In 2012, he served as the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams (2012). Williams was also on the defensive staffs for the New Orleans Saints (2009-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2008) and Washington Redskins (2006-07). With the Saints In 2009, he contributed to the team's Super Bowl XLIV championship.

DC's first home game takes place at Audi Field on Saturday, April 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET, when they welcome the Houston Gamblers. The home opener will feature a "DEFEND THE DISTRICT: CHAMPIONS CELEBRATION," recognizing the champions, celebrating the local community and encouraging all fans to participate in the "Red Out" game. ESPN will be covering the game to report if the rumors are true that the "Beer Snake" has returned to the nation's capital.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Season ticket packages start at just $100 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits.

Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.theUFL.com/tickets.







United Football League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.