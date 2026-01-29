St. Louis Battlehawks Name 2026 Coordinators
Published on January 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks News Release
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced that Cory Chamblin will serve as defensive coordinator and A.J. Smith as offensive coordinator on Head Coach Ricky Proehl's staff for the 2026 United Football League season.
"Cory brings a proven track record of building winning defenses, and A.J.'s aggressive offensive approach perfectly fits the vision we have for this team," said Proehl. "Together, their expertise and leadership will be central as we work to make the Battlehawks a championship-caliber team."
Chamblin most recently served as defensive coordinator for the Birmingham Stallions, helping lead them to the 2024 UFL Championship. He was also part of the San Antonio Brahmas staff (2023) and contributed to Birmingham's USFL Championship run (2022). In the CFL, Chamblin was head coach of the Toronto Argonauts (2019) and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2012-15), and served on the staffs of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2011), Calgary Stampeders (2008-10), and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2007), winning the Grey Cup with Toronto (2017), Saskatchewan (2013), and Calgary (2008). He also captured a title with the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 2006.
Smith joins the Battlehawks after serving as Offensive Coordinator with the San Antonio Brahmas and the Houston Roughnecks. He began his coaching career at the age of 19 as a student assistant at the University of New Orleans, then progressing from high school coaching to collegiate roles at Northwestern State, Louisiana-Lafayette, SMU, and UCLA, before serving as quarterbacks coach at Southeastern (2016). He also held the same role at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Jackson State prior to joining the Roughnecks as an assistant in 2020. Smith is known for his aggressive offensive schemes and currently serves as quarterbacks coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.
