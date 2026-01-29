Houston Gamblers Head Coach Kevin Sumlin Announces Defensive and Offensive Coordinators for 2026 the Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Head Coach Kevin Sumlin today announced the team's defensive and offensive coordinators for the 2026 season. The appointments include:

Marvin Sanders (DC): Sanders joins Kevin Sumlin's staff as defensive coordinator after serving as defensive coordinator and defensive back coaches for the Dallas Renegades for three seasons (2023-25) where he helped to lead the team to the XFL championship in 2023. He has served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Claremont Mudd Scripps since 2021 after his first stint with the Renegades in 2020. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sanders has been a collegiate and professional football coach since 1992 featuring stops at New Mexico State (2000), Colorado State (2001-02), Nebraska (2003, 2008-11), North Carolina (2004-06), and USC (2012).

Eric Price (OC): A 34-year coaching veteran, Price has been a coach in the UFL, NFL, and the NCAA. He has served as the pass game coordinator for the Houston Gamblers since 2023 and now takes up the reins of offensive coordinator. Besides serving as an offensive analyst at the University of Montana in 2025, Price has held the position of offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama (2003), UTEP (2004-07), Memphis University (2010-11) and Tulane University (2011-13). In addition, he worked on the coaching staffs of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20), helping them reach the AFC Title Game in 2017 and the New York Jets (2001-02). In 1993, Price was a graduate assistant at the University of Miami helping the team reach Sugar Bowl where they played Alabama for the national championship

Houston will usher in the 2026 season in a brand-new setting, opening play at Shell Energy Stadium with an exciting matchup against the Birmingham Stallions. The home opener marks a new chapter for the franchise, featuring their "ALL IN ON H-TOWN" theme game with a stadium-wide black out. Kickoff is set for Sunday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Season ticket packages start at just $75 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits.

