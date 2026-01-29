United Football League Announces Lineup of Team Defensive and Offensive Coordinators for 2026 Season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced its defensive and offensive coordinators for all eight of its teams. The appointments include:

Birmingham Stallions (Head Coach: AJ McCarron)

Kevin Sherrer (DC): Kevin Sherrer becomes defensive coordinator on the staff of his fellow University of Alabama alum and Stallions Head Coach AJ McCarron. He recently served as the defensive coordinator at Georgia State University (2024) and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Georgia Tech University (2023). Before a two-year stint as a linebackers coach with the NFL's New York Giants (2000-01), he made his mark in the collegiate ranks as a defensive coach at the University of Tennessee (2018-19), University of Georgia (2014-17) and University of South Alabama (2013). As the Director of Player Development at Alabama for three years (2010-12), he helped lead Head Coach Nick Saban's team to consecutive national championships (2011, 2012). A former tight end for the Crimson Tide, (1993-95), he was a graduate assistant at Alabama (1998-2000) and also worked as a high school coach throughout the state at Tuscaloosa County High School (1996-97), Spain Park High School (2001-04), and Hoover High (2005-09).

Tyler Siskey (OC): Siskey joins Head Coach AJ McCarron's staff this season as offensive coordinator. Siskey most recently was the wide receivers coach at the University of South Alabama (2015-17) where he also served as recruiting coordinator. Before South Alabama, he was the Director of Player Personnel at the University of Alabama under Head Coach Nick Saban in 2014 after joining the Crimson Tide as Associate Director Player Personnel in 2013. He was Coordinator of Recruiting Development at the University of Mississippi (2012) and was an assistant coach at Arkansas State University (2008-11, 2002-03), Northwestern (La.) State University (2001), and Troy University (2000).

Columbus Aviators (Head Coach: Ted Ginn Jr.)

Captain Munnerlyn (DC): Munnerlyn makes his professional coaching debut as a member of Ginn's staff. He was the head coach at Julius L. Chambers High School in Charlotte, N.C., in 2025, after previously being an assistant at Myers Park High School in Charlotte. A first-team All-SEC selection as a cornerback and kick returner at the University of South Carolina, he went on to a 10-year playing career in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers (2009-13, 2017-18) and the Minnesota Vikings (2014-16), registering 529 tackles, 12 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, and six defensive touchdowns.

Todd Haley (OC): A veteran coach whose career stretches across four decades, Haley returns to spring football after serving as the head coach of the Memphis Showboats (2023) and the Tampa Bay Bandits (2022) of the USFL. While with the Bandits, he also served as the team's general manager. Haley was also the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons (2009-11) leading them to the AFC West Division title in 2010.

Before a two-year stint at the prestigious Riverview HIgh School in Sarasota, Florida (2020-21), he served in a variety of coaching positions with various NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns (offensive coordinator: 2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (offensive coordinator: 2012-17), Arizona Cardinals (offensive coordinator: 2007-08), Dallas Cowboys (wide receivers coach: 2004-06), Chicago Bears (wide receivers coach: 2001-03), and New York Jets (wide receivers coach: 1997-2000, scouting assistant: 1995-96).

Dallas Renegades (Head Coach: Rick Neuheisel)

Mike Gillhamer (DC): Gillhamer takes up the reins as defensive coordinator for new Renegades Head Coach Rick Neuheisel's squad. He brings 15 years of coaching in the NFL to his role serving as a defensive coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2012-15) and the Carolina Panthers (2004-10), whose 2004 team led the NFL with 26 interceptions and ranked second with 38 takeaways. Gillhamer was also an offensive assistant with the New York Giants (1997-2000), helping the team to the NFC Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXXV. In addition to the NFL, he has been a coach with the DC Defenders of the XFL (2020), Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football (2019), University of Louisville (2003), and University of Oregon (2001-02),

Noel Mazzone (OC): Mazzone brings nearly five decades of experience to Neuheisel's staff. Besides being an analyst for UCLA in 2025, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the UFL's Memphis Showboats during the spring season. He also served in the same roles for the Pittsburgh Maulers (2023) and the New Orleans Breakers (2022) of the USFL. During his storied career, he has been on the coaching staffs at UConn (2021), the University of Arizona (2018-20), Texas A&M University (2016-17), UCLA (2012-15), Arizona State University (2010-11), the New York Jets (2006-08), University of Mississippi (2005, 1995-98), North Carolina State University (2003-04), Oregon State University (2002), Auburn University (1999-2001), Minnesota (1992-94), TCU (1987-91), Colorado State (182-86), and New Mexico University (1980-81).

DC Defenders (Head Coach: Shannon Harris)

Fred Kaiss (OC): The 2025 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year, Kaiss, who helped lead the DC Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship, returns as the team's offensive coordinator, a role that he has held since 2023. During his coaching career, he has served on the offensive side of the ball in various coaching positions with Alcorn State University (2015-17), Alabama State University (2011-14), Tennessee State University (206-09), Hampton University (2001-05), Alabama A&M University (2000), Tennessee State University (1997-99), and Southern University (1993-95).

Blake Williams (DC): A graduate of Princeton University where he was four-year letterman at defensive back, Williams returns as defensive coordinator for the DC Defenders after helping to lead the team to the 2025 UFL Championship. Prior to being named defensive coordinator, Williams was the team's interim defensive coordinator. The son of former NFL Head Coach Gregg Williams, he was a defensive assistant for the NFL's New York Jets (2019-20) and a defensive coach for Cleveland Browns (2017-18). In 2012, he served as the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams (2012). Williams was also on the defensive staffs for the New Orleans Saints (2009-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2008) and Washington Redskins (2006-07). With the Saints In 2009, he contributed to the team's Super Bowl XLIV championship.

Houston Gamblers (Head Coach: Kevin Sumlin)

Marvin Sanders (DC): Sanders joins Kevin Sumlin's staff as defensive coordinator after serving as defensive coordinator and defensive back coaches for the Dallas Renegades for three seasons (2023-25) where he helped to lead the team to the XFL championship in 2023. He has served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Claremont Mudd Scripps since 2021 after his first stint with the Renegades in 2020. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sanders has been a collegiate and professional football coach since 1992 featuring stops at New Mexico State (2000), Colorado State (2001-02), Nebraska (2003, 2008-11), North Carolina (2004-06), and USC (2012).

Eric Price (OC): A 34-year coaching veteran, Price has been a coach in the UFL, NFL, and the NCAA. He has served as the pass game coordinator for the Houston Gamblers since 2023 and now takes up the reins of offensive coordinator. Besides serving as an offensive analyst at the University of Montana in 2025, Price has held the position of offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama (2003), UTEP (2004-07), Memphis University (2010-11) and Tulane University (2011-13). In addition, he worked on the coaching staffs of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20), helping them reach the AFC Title Game in 2017 and the New York Jets (2001-02). In 1993, Price was a graduate assistant at the University of Miami helping the team reach Sugar Bowl where they played Alabama for the national championship

Louisville Kings (Head Coach: Chris Redman)

Jamie Shaper (DC): A veteran of nine NFL seasons at linebacker with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens (1997-2001), Houston Texans (2002-04), and the Seattle Seahawks (2005), Sharper becomes defensive coordinator for the Louisville Kings. A member of Baltimore's Super Bowl XXXV championship team, he served as linebackers and special teams coach for the DC Defenders, where he helped lead DC to the 2025 UFL Championship. Before his UFL and NFL coaching stints, the former University of Virginia Cavalier was a member of Georgetown University's football coaching staff (2018-20).

Steve Logan (OC): Logan joins Chris Redman's staff as offensive coordinator. He was previously the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football (2019). Logan was on the coaching staffs of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers (2015) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11) as well as NFL Europe's Rhein Fire (2006) and Berlin Thunder (2004-05). He coached at Boston College (2007-08), East Carolina University, (1989-2002), where he was head coach from 1992-2002, Mississippi State University (1987-88), Tulsa (1983-84), and Oklahoma State University (1980).

Orlando Storm (Head Coach: Anthony Becht)

Donnie Abraham (DC): After serving as a defensive coordinator on Anthony Becht's staff with the St. Louis Battlehawks (2023-25), Abraham will continue in the same role with Becht in Orlando. A former nine-year defensive back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001) and the New York Jets (2002-04), he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2000. During his coaching career, which stretches across the professional, collegiate and high school levels, he worked with the Orlando Apollo (2019) of the Alliance of American Football, University of Illinois (2017), and Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League. (2011-12)

Kyle Caskey (OC): Caskey has been promoted on Becht's staff to offensive coordinator, following their last two seasons together with the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he served as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. He has more than 18 years of coaching experience with the NFL and the NCAA including the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Detroit Lions (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-18), University of Mississippi (2009) Indiana State (2006-08), and University of Louisiana-Monroe (2004-05)

St. Louis Battlehawks (Head Coach: Ricky Proehl)

Cory Chamblin (DC): Chamblin brings a championship pedigree to his new role as defensive coordinator of the St. Louis Battlehawks. He most recently served as defensive coordinator for the Birmingham Stallions, helping lead the team to the 2024 UFL Championship. Chamblin was previously part of the coaching staff for the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 and the Stallions in 2022, where he contributed to Birmingham's USFL Championship run. In the CFL, he was head coach of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts (2019) and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2012-15). He also served on coaching staffs for the Argonauts (2017), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2011), Calgary Stampeders (2008-10), and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2007), winning the Greg Cup with the Argonauts (2017), Roughriders (2013) and Stampeders (2008). He also won a title with the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 2006.

AJ Smith (OC): Smith joins the St. Louis Battlehawks as offensive coordinator. He previously served as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Brahmas and the Houston Roughnecks. Smith began his coaching career at just 19 as a student assistant at the University of New Orleans. He worked his way up from the high school ranks to staff positions at Northwestern State, Louisiana-Lafayette, SMU, and UCLA before earning the quarterbacks coach role at Southeastern in 2016. He later held the same position with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Jackson State prior to joining the Roughnecks. In addition to his role with the Battlehawks, Smith currently serves as quarterbacks coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.







