Orlando Storm Name 2026 Coordinators

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Storm today announced that Donnie Abraham will serve as defensive coordinator and Kyle Caskey as offensive coordinator on Head Coach Anthony Becht's staff for the 2026 United Football League season.

"We've collaborated in building a winning culture on and off the field," said Becht. "Donnie and Kyle bring the leadership, experience, and knowledge of the game that will help us bring success to the Orlando Storm."

Abraham returns as defensive coordinator, continuing his work with Becht after serving in the same role with the St. Louis Battlehawks (2023-25). A former nine-year NFL defensive back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001) and New York Jets (2002-04), he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2000. His coaching career spans professional, collegiate, and high school football, including the Orlando Apollo (2019) of the Alliance of American Football, the University of Illinois (2017), and the Tampa Bay Storm (2011-12) of the Arena Football League.

Caskey has been promoted to offensive coordinator after two seasons with Becht on the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he served as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. He brings more than 18 years of coaching experience across the NFL and NCAA, including stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Detroit Lions (2019-20), and Cincinnati Bengals (2010-18). His collegiate experience includes coaching roles at the University of Mississippi (2009), Indiana State (2006-08), and University of Louisiana-Monroe (2004-05).







