5 Things to Know About the Defending Champion DC Defenders

Published on January 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - January 29, 2026 - Fresh off their first ever UFL Championship, the DC Defenders return in 2026 with continuity on their side. Interim head coach Shannon Harris is back, and with training camp opening in 25 days, DC benefits from a roster already accustomed to his system.

1: Shannon Harris' Second Go-Around

Shannon Harris was named interim head coach of the DC Defenders just one week before kick-off last season. What followed was one of the league's most remarkable storylines, as Harris guided DC on a storybook run to the UFL Championship just 13 weeks later. His efforts were rewarded with 2025 UFL Coach of the Year honors.

Fast forward to 2026, and the narrative has shifted. Harris enters the season as the Defenders' full-time head coach and the lone returning coach from last year's staff, with Anthony Becht now leading a new franchise. That continuity gives Harris a slight advantage in year two, as DC returns to camp with an established system and a coach already proven. The challenge that follows, however, is expectation.

2: The Return of Jordan Ta'amu

One of the league's most sought-after quarterbacks is back in DC. After an exceptional 2025 campaign, Jordan Ta'amu returns to lead the Defenders once again.

In nine games last season, Ta'amu threw for 2,153 yards, a league-leading 17 passing touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He added two scores on the ground, rounding out an eye-catching season.

Ta'amu capped the year with a lights-out performance in the UFL Championship, delivering a season-high 390 passing yards and five total touchdowns. He earned game MVP honors and played the decisive role in DC's 58-34 victory over Michigan.

The return of both Harris and Ta'amu presents a significant challenge for the rest of the league.

3: DC Looks Familiar

Harris and Ta'amu aren't the only familiar faces in DC this season. The Defenders bring back 25 players from last year's championship roster, signaling a clear intention to run it back.

Continuity has been a common theme throughout the offseason, and DC enters camp with the most experienced cores in the league.

4: Power Off the Edge

If you're looking for dominant edge rush play, look no further than DC. Insiders have compared Derick Roberson's play style to Myles Garrett, citing the attention he commands in pass protection and the disruption he creates off the edge.

And if Roberson isn't enough, Andre Mintze brings similar intensity on the opposite side. Coming off a 5.5-sack season and with prior NFL experience, Mintze helps form one of the league's most dangerous pass-rushing duos. The Defenders' edge rush is expected to be a nightmare matchup for opposing tackles.

5: Ballhawking Secondary

Beyond the front seven, DC's ability to defend continues in the secondary. Deandre Baker, Bryce Thompson, and Lean O'Neal Jr. give the Defenders a fearless, playmaking group on the back end.

All three return after helping DC secure the championship last season, and their presence complements an already disruptive pass rush. With pressure up front and playmakers behind it, Harris' defense won't make it easy to move the ball through the air.

The Defenders enter 2026 as an experienced, battle-tested group, built on continuity and talent at every level.







