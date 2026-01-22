DC Defenders Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United Football League today announced its complete 2026 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ESPN App - combining to broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes. The new season will feature new teams competing with new head coaches in new markets and in new venues.

The 2026 season will kick off on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET when FOX Sports returns with FOX UFL Friday - a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season.

The Defenders begin their UFL title defense on Saturday, March 28, at 12:00 p.m. ET, facing the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center, where they claimed the 2025 league championship.

DC's first home game takes place at Audi Field on Saturday, April 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET, when they welcome the Houston Gamblers. The home opener will feature a "DEFEND THE DISTRICT: CHAMPIONS CELEBRATION," recognizing the champions, celebrating the local community and encouraging all fans to participate in the "Red Out" game. ESPN will be covering the game to report if the rumors are true that the "Beer Snake" has returned to the nation's capital.

"Anytime you get to turn the page to a new season, it brings a renewed sense of excitement," said DC Defenders head coach Shannon Harris. "The 2026 season represents another opportunity to compete, grow, and give our fans something to be proud of. There's a lot of energy around this team, and we're eager to build on what we've established as we prepare for another competitive season."

In addition to the action on the field during the upcoming season, fans will have the opportunity to truly experience an elevated sports and entertainment event on game days, which will feature giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, musical acts, and ticket incentives.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m.

ET. Season ticket packages start at just $100 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits.

Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.theUFL.com/tickets.

Games will be televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, ESPN App, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season. FOX games will stream on FOX ONE. Games on ABC and

ESPN platforms also will be streamed on the ESPN App.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs taking place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX on Sunday, June 7. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

DC Defenders 2026 Season Schedule

Date Time (ET) Teams Venue Network

Week 1 Saturday, March 28 12:00 PM DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center ESPN

Week 2 Friday, April 3 8:00 PM DC Defenders at Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium FOX

Week 3 Saturday, April 11 12:00 PM Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders Audi Field ESPN

Week 4 Saturday, April 18 12:30 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Week 5 Sunday, April 26 3:00 PM DC Defenders at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium ABC

Week 6 Saturday, May 2 12:00 PM Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Week 7 Saturday, May 9 1:30 PM Louisville Kings at DC Defenders Audi Field FOX

Week 8 Saturday, May 16 12:00 PM DC Defenders at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium ABC

Week 9 Friday, May 22 8:00 PM DC Defenders at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium FOX

Week 10 Sunday, May 31 12:00 PM Orlando Storm at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Playoffs Sunday, June 7 3:00 PM Game #1: TBD TBD ABC

Sunday, June 7 6:00 PM Game #2: TBD TBD FOX

Title Game Saturday, June 13 3:00 PM TBD TBD ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.







