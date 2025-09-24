United Football League Announces Washington, D.C. Player Showcase this Sunday, September 28

Arlington, TX - The United Football League will hold its Washington, D.C. Player Showcase at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, September 28. The defensive session will run from 7:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m. ET and the offensive session will occur from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. The showcase will provide aspiring football players the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of league coaches and personnel directors.

Position players will be evaluated based on performance for potential free agent opportunities with United Football League teams at one of six Showcases. Specialists will also have two opportunities to show their skills at a separate event.

Additional Showcases will be held throughout the fall in Arlington, Texas (October 12); Orlando, Florida (October 26); Phoenix, Arizona (November 9); Houston, Texas (November 23); and Los Angeles, California (December 7). Additional information on each of the showcases can be found below.

UFL SHOWCASE LOCATIONS AND DATES:

UFL Dallas Showcase Friday, October 12, 2025 Choctaw Stadium

UFL Orlando Showcase Sunday, October 26, 2025 Celebration High School

UFL Phoenix Showcase Sunday, November 9, 2025 Temple High School

UFL Houston Showcase Sunday, November 23, 2025 Husky Stadium

UFL Los Angeles Showcase Sunday, December 7, 2025 Peninsula High School

Registration is now open at www.showcases.theufl.com







