DC Defenders Wide Receiver Cornell Powell Signs with Houston Texans

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that DC Defenders wide receiver Cornell Powell has signed a contract with the Houston Texans of the National Football League.

Powell led the UFL with seven receiving touchdowns on 29 receptions and finished eighth in the league with 418 receiving yards in nine games played this season. The Greenville, South Carolina native posted a season-high 104 receiving yards in Week Nine at Houston. Over his last three regular season games, he totaled five receiving touchdowns.

Powell was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent three seasons on their practice squad along with three game appearances during the 2022 season. After he was released by Kansas City on November 19, 2024, Powell was picked up a week later by the Seattle Seahawks and spent the rest of the season on their practice squad.

The 27-year-old played collegiately at Clemson for five seasons and totaled 1,211 receiving yards on 93 receptions and scored 10 touchdowns in 54 games. Powell was part of Clemson teams that earned five ACC titles, five College Football Playoff berths, three national title game berths and two national championships from 2016-20.

