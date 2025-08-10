DC Defenders Running Back Deon Jackson and Offensive Lineman Gunner Britton Sign with Detroit Lions

August 10, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that DC Defenders running back Deon Jackson and offensive lineman Gunner Britton have signed with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League.

Jackson posted the third-most rushing yards (417) in the league this season and recorded four touchdowns in 10 games played. The Atlanta, Georgia native helped lead the Defenders to the UFL Championship with a career-high 110 yards and a pair of rushing scores in DC's 36-18 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship. Jackson proceeded to add two more rushing touchdowns in DC's 58-34 win over the Michigan Panthers for their first UFL Championship.

The 26-year-old was signed to the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and recorded 504 total offensive yards and three touchdowns in 27 games played from 2021-2023. The Duke product was waived by the Colts on September 26, 2023 and spent time with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants throughout the rest of the season before signing with the Defenders in 2025. Jackson played for the Duke Blue Devils from 2017-20 and amassed 2,267 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Britton played in 10 games this season and was part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the league with 10. The Auburn Tiger also showcased his athleticism with a four-yard touchdown reception to seal DC's 32-24 win over the San Antonio Brahmas in Week Six.

The 25-year-old spent the 2024 preseason with the Buffalo Bills, allowing just two QB pressures on 66 blocking snaps. Britton began his collegiate career with Western Kentucky from 2019-2022. With the Hilltoppers, Britton made 17 career starts at either left tackle or right tackle. After his time with Western Kentucky, the Conway, South Carolina native transferred to Auburn in 2023 for his final season of college football. With the Tigers, Britton started every game and earned All-SEC honors.

