DC Defenders Cornerback Michael Ojemudia Signs with Dallas Cowboys

Published on August 18, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that DC Defenders cornerback Michael Ojemudia has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League.

Ojemudia played in nine games with the Defenders in 2025 and tallied 20 tackles and one interception for the UFL Champions. The Farmington Hills, Michigan native totaled a season-high eight tackles against the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship.

Ojemudia was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and totaled 62 tackles and four forced fumbles through 16 games in his rookie season. The cornerback spent two and a half seasons with Denver before he was waived by the Broncos on December 27, 2022 and was picked up a day later by the Chicago Bears. Ojemudia finished the 2022 season with Chicago before being waived in August the next year. In 2023, he spent the season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

The 27-year-old played at Iowa for four seasons and totaled 125 tackles, 17 pass breakups and six interceptions in 51 games played. In his senior season, Ojemudia was named second-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press after collecting 52 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups in 12 games.

