DC Defenders Offensive Lineman Mason Brooks Signs with Miami Dolphins

Published on August 19, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that DC Defenders offensive lineman Mason Brooks has signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League.

Brooks played in nine games with the Defenders and helped anchor an offensive line unit that allowed the fewest sacks of any team in the league this season with 10 throughout their championship season.

Brooks was signed by the Washington Commanders in 2023 as an undrafted free agent and spent the season on their practice squad. After he was released by Washington on August 14 the following year, Brooks had stints with both the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts practice squads during the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old played at Western Kentucky for four seasons and earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2021. Brooks transferred to Ole Miss in 2022 and played in 13 games for the Rebels.

The DC Defenders will retain Brooks' rights should he return to the UFL.







