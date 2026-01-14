DC Defenders Complete Day One of the United Football League Draft

Published on January 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League opened the 2026 UFL Draft today inside league headquarters in Arlington, Texas. One hundred forty players were selected across the league on Day One of the two-day, position-by-position draft.

The DC Defenders selected 17 players for the day.

The draft was structured by position groups, beginning with the offensive front, followed by the defensive front, offensive skill positions, and defensive backs.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to the players chosen in today's draft until the player reports to the team.

Below is a list of today's selections by the DC Defenders:

DC DEFENDERS

Name Position School Round Number

Adrian Ealy T Oklahoma 1

Durrell Johnson ED Liberty 1

Devonnsha Maxwell SI Tennessee-Chattanooga 2

Dennis Johnson DI Grand Valley State 3

Brian Abraham ED Albany 4

Ferrod Gardner LB Louisiana Lafayette 5

Phil Hoskins DI Kentucky

Seth Williams WR Auburn 1

Ben Bresnahan TE Vanderbilt 2

Abram Smith RB Baylor 3

Javon Antonio WR Colorado 4

Trae Barry TE Boston College 5

Deontay Anderson S Houston 1

Leon O'Neal Jr. S Texas A&M 2

Kiondre Thomas CB Kansas State 3

Sam Kidd S James Madison 4

Kai Nacua S BYU 5







