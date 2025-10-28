2026 Defenders Season Tickets on Sale Today

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders have announced that season tickets for the 2026 season went on sale this morning.

Defenders Season Ticket Members enjoy a number of benefits including:

- Season Ticket Member Gift

- Ticket Exchange Program (Subject to Availability)

- Price savings vs. Single Game Tickets

- Flexible Renewal Payment Options

- Invitation to Exclusive Season Ticket Membership Events

- Priority Access to VIP Gameday Experiences (Subject to Availability)

- Invites to select player, coach, league staff meet and greet events (If Applicable)

The 2026 UFL season will kick off on March 27, 2026, with a 10-week regular season schedule.

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

Fans can visit www.theufl.com/dc-tickets to learn more about the Defenders season ticket packages and benefits or contact the Defenders ticket office at tickets@ufldefenders.com.







United Football League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.