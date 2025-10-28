2026 Defenders Season Tickets on Sale Today
Published on October 28, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders have announced that season tickets for the 2026 season went on sale this morning.
Defenders Season Ticket Members enjoy a number of benefits including:
- Season Ticket Member Gift
- Ticket Exchange Program (Subject to Availability)
- Price savings vs. Single Game Tickets
- Flexible Renewal Payment Options
- Invitation to Exclusive Season Ticket Membership Events
- Priority Access to VIP Gameday Experiences (Subject to Availability)
- Invites to select player, coach, league staff meet and greet events (If Applicable)
The 2026 UFL season will kick off on March 27, 2026, with a 10-week regular season schedule.
Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.
Fans can visit www.theufl.com/dc-tickets to learn more about the Defenders season ticket packages and benefits or contact the Defenders ticket office at tickets@ufldefenders.com.
