Louisville Kings Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

LOUISVILLE - The United Football League today announced its complete 2026 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ESPN App - combining to broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes. The new season will feature new teams competing with new head coaches in new markets and in new venues.

The 2026 season will kick off on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET when FOX Sports returns with FOX UFL Friday - a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. The season premiere will be a game of old school meeting new school when the three-time spring football league champion Birmingham Stallions under new Head Coach AJ McCarron travel to Louisville to take on UFL newcomer - the Louisville Kings - under the direction of Head Coach and Louisville Cardinals great Chris Redman. Kickoff in the 'Ville will feature appearances by Louisville legends and community leaders, exclusive gameday giveaways, and the unveiling of the team's new mascot, and a stadium-wide "Green Out" at Lynn Family Stadium.

The Kings have another special event to mark on the calendar.

Before the horses enter the gates for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 2, the Louisville Kings will begin a new tradition by hosting a special Thursday Night football game to help celebrate the upcoming Derby. The tradition kicks off on Thursday, April 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the Kings host the St. Louis Battlehawks at Lynn Family Stadium with action on FS1.

"Are you ready, Louisville? We have our schedule set, and we are kicking off the UFL season with our game against the Birmingham Stallions. I want to see everyone there," said Louisville Kings Head Coach Chris Redman. "Let's pack out Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, March 27. It is going to be electric. Let's show the UFL what we are all about. We will be ready!"

In addition to the action on the field during the upcoming season, fans will have the opportunity to truly experience a fun-filled game day through an elevated sports and entertainment event, which will feature giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, musical acts, ticket incentives, and theme nights. UFL teams will kick off theme nights during their home openers when they have a City Celebration, honoring the spirit, culture and history of the cities that they represent.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.the UFL.com/tickets.

Games will be televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, ESPN+, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season. FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on the ESPN App.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs taking place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX on Sunday, June 7. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

To experience 2026 UFL action, season tickets, as well as Group and Suite packages, are now on sale. Season ticket packages start at just $60 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits. For more information about tickets, go to www.theufl.com/tickets. For schedules and broadcast details, please visit www.TheUFL.com.







