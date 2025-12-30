UFL Names Chris Redman as Head Coach of the Louisville Kings

LOUISVILLE, KY - The United Football League announced today that University of Louisville legend and Super Bowl champion Chris Redman has been named head coach of the Louisville Kings. The announcement was made by UFL Co-owner Mike Repole and UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon.

"Chris Redman is the perfect choice to be the head coach of the Louisville Kings," said Repole. "A native son of Louisville, Chris represents the heart and soul of the city. He will pair that passion with elite leadership at every level to build a championship culture for the Kings."

A native of Louisville, Redman returns to the city where he was a three-year starting quarterback at the University of Louisville. Named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in 1999, he was the recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (named for the former University of Louisville and Baltimore Colts legend), which is presented each year to the nation's top senior quarterback. As a senior for the Cardinals, Redman completed 317 of 489 passes for 3,647 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was inducted into Louisville's prestigious Ring of Honor in 2014.

"I am incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to represent the new Louisville Kings," said Redman. "Louisville is home. I've been fortunate to have so many people support me throughout my career and I know they'll be behind me and the Kings as we work to bring a championship to this city. I am ready to get started building a team and coaching staff with championship-level experience. We're going to make Louisville proud."

A veteran of nine seasons as a quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens (2000-03), New England Patriots (2005), Tennessee Titans (2005), and Atlanta Falcons (2007-11), Redman was a member of the Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV championship team as a rookie after being taken in the third round (75th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft.

"Chris Redman represents the greatness of Louisville football," said Brandon. "As the head coach of the Kings, he will combine his knowledge and expertise acquired at the University and in the NFL with his deep roots and pride in his hometown as he builds a new winning tradition in the Bluegrass State."







