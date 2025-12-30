Meet the Boss: Chris Redman Named New King of Louisville

ARLINGTON, TX - The Louisville Kings introduced their first-ever head coach on Tuesday, and they did so by turning to one of their own. Chris Redman, a Louisville native, University of Louisville Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion, will lead the franchise into its inaugural 2026 season, bringing homegrown leadership to a city where football runs deep.

Redman played his high school football at Louisville Male High School, where a championship pedigree was quickly instilled in his foundation. He helped lead the program to a state championship in 1993 and established a legacy that still stands today. Redman was a two-time All-State selection and National Player of the Year and set national records for touchdown passes in a season (57) and touchdown passes in a half (eight), marks that remain unbroken.

The University of Louisville quickly recruited the in-state phenom and secured his commitment in 1995. Much like his high school career, Redman wasted no time rewriting the record books.

As a freshman in 1996, Redman started the final five games of the season. His breakout performance came against Michigan State, when he entered off the bench and led the Cardinals to a victory after totaling 325 yards and three touchdowns. He earned USA Today All-Freshman honors after throwing for more than 1,700 yards.

Redman became the full-time starter as a sophomore and continued to shatter records. He set single-season marks in passing attempts (445), completions (261), yards (3,079), and total offense (2,958).

The bar rose even higher in 1998. Despite playing in just 10 games due to injury, Redman broke single-season records in attempts (473), completions (309), yards (4,042), and touchdowns (29). His signature performance came against East Carolina, when he threw for 592 yards and six touchdowns. That total remains the 10th-highest single-game passing yardage in Division I history, while his 404.2 yards per game average ranked fifth all-time.

Redman's historic season also marked a turning point for the Louisville program. The Cardinals improved from 1-10 to 7-4 and earned their first bowl appearance in five years.

He capped his collegiate career with another dominant senior season, throwing for 3,647 yards and 29 touchdowns. Redman became the first quarterback in Division I history to complete more than 1,000 passes in a career and tied the all-time record with his third 3,000-yard season. He was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (named in honor of the University of Louisville and Baltimore Colts legendary signal caller), named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, and led Louisville to its second consecutive bowl appearance.

Redman finished his college career as the Division I leader in completions (1,031) and attempts (1,679). His 12,746 passing yards ranked third all-time at the conclusion of his career. He still holds nearly every single-game, single-season, and career passing record at Louisville and was inducted into the Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Redman in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Though primarily a backup, he earned a Super Bowl XXXV ring with the Ravens. He spent seven seasons in the NFL and made four starts for the Atlanta Falcons in 2007, highlighted by a career-best four-touchdown performance in a 44-41 victory on Dec. 30 that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Following his playing career, Redman transitioned into coaching and player development, remaining active in the Louisville community. He has coached and mentored youth players at Christian Academy of Louisville, continuing to invest in the city that shaped him.

Now, Redman takes on his biggest challenge yet as the leader of the Louisville Kings. Much like his career as a quarterback, he does so without fear.

"This is a special place," Redman said. "Louisville deserves professional football, and I'm fired up to represent this city the right way. I think people don't realize what's coming - this is going to be something special."







