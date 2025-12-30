United Football League Names Former NCAA Head Coach and Rose Bowl Champion Rick Neuheisel as Head Coach of the Dallas Renegades

DALLAS, TX - The United Football League today announced that former NCAA head football coach Rick Neuheisel has been named head coach of the Dallas Renegades. Neuheisel replaces Bob Stoops who retired earlier this month as head coach after leading the team for the past three seasons. The announcement was made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon.

"The United Football League is fortunate to have a legendary football coach like Rick Neuheisel join its ranks," said Brandon. "Rick is exceptional at what he does and he raises the bar everywhere he goes. We are excited to see the kind of game that he will bring to our league. It will not only mold our players but take them to the next level."

Neuheisel's coaching resume stretches across five decades. After assistant coaching positions at his alma mater UCLA (1986-93) and the University of Colorado (1994), Neuheisel made his mark first as a head coach at Colorado (1995-98) and then the University of Washington (1999-2002). Following a stint as an assistant coach with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens (2005-07), he returned to UCLA to take over the head coaching reins of the Bruins (2008-11). During his collegiate coaching career, Neuheisel amassed a 87-59 record along with the Pac-10 championship in 2000 at Washington, which included a victory in the Rose Bowl over Purdue, and the Pac-12 South Division title in 2011 at UCLA.

In addition to his collegiate head coaching career, Neuheisel was head coach of the Arizona Hot Shots of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 leading the team to a 5-3 record.

"I am elated to join the UFL as the head coach of the Dallas Renegades," said Neuheisel. "I have been a big believer in spring football since its inception with the USFL back in the 80's when I played quarterback for the San Antonio Gunslingers. It was a thrill then and it is a thrill now. While it is not easy to follow in the footsteps of Bob Stoops, it is really exciting to join the incredible sports scene in Dallas, Texas. I can't wait to get to work."

A member of the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, Neuheisel started at quarterback for the UCLA Bruins in 1983, leading them to the Pac-10 championship and a 45-8 victory in the 1984 Rose Bowl over Illinois. He then went on to plant his spring football roots when he joined the San Antonio Gunslingers of the USFL (1984-85), before moving on to the NFL's San Diego Chargers and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1987 season.

"The UFL is excited to welcome Rick Neuheisel to our league as the head coach of the Dallas Renegades," said Doug Whaley, UFL Senior Vice President, League General Manager. "We are excited for Coach to share his football acumen not only to his players and his staff, but to all of us in the league. His longevity in the football ecosystem as a player, coach and broadcaster is a testament to the respect he has in the industry."

Neuheisel will continue his role as a college football analyst for CBS Sports, including on College Football Today, CBS' pre-game, halftime and postgame show, and CBS Sports Network's studio show, Inside College Football. He has been with CBS Sports since 2015. Neuheisel is also the co-host of Full Ride with Chirs Childers on SiriusXM College Sports Radio (Channel 84).







