Legacy Inherited

Published on February 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Back in December, Rick Neuheisel picked up the phone and accepted the Dallas Renegades head coaching position, stepping into a role shaped by the legendary Bob Stoops. His story isn't about redemption, it's about inheriting a culture. Neuheisel arrives in Dallas looking to deliver for the city while helping his players reach the career goals the UFL makes possible.

When Stoops announced his retirement, his replacement quickly became one of the most anticipated hires in the league. Dallas turned to longtime head coach Rick Neuheisel, a veteran leader with decades of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Neuheisel has accumulated more than 80 wins as a collegiate head coach, posting a .599 winning percentage across his career. But he did not take this opportunity to prove anything. Instead, he embraced the chance to win, develop, and impact the lives of his players.

Stoops led the Renegades to an XFL Championship in 2023, and once the fan base experienced winning, expectations naturally followed. Neuheisel steps into a market accustomed to success, bringing both experience and a developmental mindset. In addition to his collegiate resume, he coached in the Alliance of American Football in 2019, finishing 5-3. Now back in a head coaching role, he looks to continue the standard while shaping the next chapter in Dallas.

To help guide that vision, Neuheisel hired Noel Mazzone as offensive coordinator and Mike Gillhamer as defensive coordinator. The Neuheisel-Gillhamer partnership had been years in the making, Neuheisel previously attempted to bring him aboard during his UCLA tenure, and now finally has his guy in Dallas and could not help but share his excitement.

"Looks like I finally got my man!"

Along with pursuing a spring title, Neuheisel has repeatedly emphasized his desire to advance players to the next level, embracing both the competitive and developmental aspects of the UFL.

"The goal is to get as many of these guys to an NFL training camp as we can."

He has also encouraged fans to embrace the joy of spring football, outlining a philosophy that reflects his personality.

"We have two rules, work hard and laugh, and we will do both."

Neuheisel has quickly emerged as one of the most personable figures in the spring game, making him easy to root for. While the city expects to win, Neuheisel has more than just a W on his radar. For him, carrying the legacy forward means developing players, energizing fans, and continuing a culture that has already taken root in Dallas.







United Football League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.