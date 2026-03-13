Dallas Renegades Announce Ty Myers as Halftime Act for Home Opener at Toyota Stadium

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Dallas Renegades today announced that breakout star Ty Myers will take the stage at halftime during the team's highly anticipated home opener on March 28, when the Renegades host the Houston Gamblers in a Texas rivalry showdown at their new home, Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT, fans can expect an electric afternoon of football, music, and high-stakes Texas pride as the Renegades launch a new era in front of the home crowd.

Myers has rapidly become one of music's most talked-about young artists with his acclaimed debut album The Select (RECORDS Nashville/Columbia) earning three RIAA certifications, highlighted by his first PLATINUM hit with current Top 15 and rising Country radio single "Ends of the Earth." The song has amassed more than 220 MILLION global streams.

Building on that momentum, the singer-songwriter-guitarist will release his highly anticipated sophomore album, Heavy On The Soul, on March 27, just one day before his halftime appearance in Frisco. The upcoming project has already generated buzz with early releases including "Moring Comes," "Message to You," "Leaving Carolina," "Through a Screen," "Come On Over, Baby," and "Two Trains (feat. Marcus King)."

The 18-year-old Texas native, who grew up on a sixth-generation family cattle ranch outside Austin, joins Luke Combs' MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR at stadiums this spring and will make his Stagecoach debut after selling out his own headline tours and sharing stages with the likes of Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Old Dominion, Tim McGraw, and Willie Nelson.

"Ty Myers represents the next generation of Texas music, and we're excited to welcome him to our home opener," said Dallas Renegades head coach Rick Neuheisel. "It's going to be an incredible atmosphere- great football, great music, and a big celebration as we begin a new era at Toyota Stadium."

In addition to Myers' halftime performance, the Renegades' season opener will deliver wall-to-wall entertainment from pregame through postgame, creating a can't-miss experience for fans. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a free home opener T-shirt, adding to the excitement as the Renegades kick off a new era. This is more than just a game - it's a full-throttle celebration. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting Renegades Ticket Central for single-game tickets, season tickets, group outings, and theme night packages. Seats are going fast, so grab yours and get ready for an electric afternoon of football, music, and unforgettable moments. Single-game tickets start at just $18.







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