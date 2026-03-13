Nelly and the St. Lunatics to Perform at Battlehawks Home Opener

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The United Football League today announced Nelly and the St. Lunatics featuring Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and Slo Down will perform at halftime of the St. Louis Battlehawks home opener on Saturday, March 28, at The Dome at America's Center.

St. Louis will host the DC Defenders in the matchup, which also marks the head coaching debut of Ricky Proehl. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

The game is part of the previously announced "Spirit of St. Louis" Kickoff Weekend, a citywide celebration honoring the passion, culture and history that define St. Louis and the community the Battlehawks represent. The weekend will feature a special t-shirt giveaway to the first 10,000 fans attending as part of a stadium-wide "Blue Out," turning The Dome into a sea of Battlehawks blue as the season officially gets underway.

The halftime performance brings together one of St. Louis' most influential hip-hop groups, whose music helped elevate the city's presence on the national stage.

As part of opening weekend, UFL teams are offering a special incentive for fans to participate in the UFL Kickoff Challenge, including a 33 percent discount on home opener tickets purchased during the two-week window. The offer provides fans an opportunity to secure a discounted seat for opening weekend- including the chance to experience the home opener celebration and performance by the St. Lunatics. All ticket information can be found at www.theUFL.com/tickets.

About The St. Lunatics:

Childhood friends Nelly, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and Slo Down first built their buzz in St. Louis with the 1996 single Gimme What U Got, creating a loyal Midwest following and helping put the city's hip-hop scene on the map.

Their early momentum helped propel Nelly's Diamond-certified debut album Country Grammar, which has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Soon after, the group signed with Universal Records and released their own album Free City in 2001. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200, earned Platinum certification and produced the hit Midwest Swing, which reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Group member Murphy Lee later achieved solo success, including a Grammy Award for the hit Shake Ya Tailfeather, recorded with fellow St. Louis star Nelly. His debut album Murphy's Law reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and featured the single Wat Da Hook Gon Be.

More than two decades later, the group is reuniting in the studio and currently working on a new album expected in 2026.







United Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

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