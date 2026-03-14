Dc Defenders and Houston Gamblers Complete Player Trade

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders announced today that the team has acquired wide receiver Braylon Sanders from the Houston Gamblers in exchange for offensive lineman Gottleib Ayedze.

Sanders returns to the Defenders after being selected by Houston in the 2026 UFL Draft. He spent the 2025 season with DC, appearing in seven games during the season, recording 13 receptions for 332 yards and three touchdowns. During the 2025 postseason, he collected four receptions for 49 yards to help the Defenders capture the UFL championship title.

Sanders previously spent time on the rosters of the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

The Defenders continue preparations for the 2026 United Football League season.







United Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

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