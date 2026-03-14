Houston Gamblers and Dc Defenders Complete Player Trade

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







Houston, TX - The Houston Gamblers announced today that the team has acquired offensive lineman Gottleib Ayedze from the DC Defenders in exchange for wide receiver Braylon Sanders.

Gottlieb Ayedze was selected by the DC Defenders with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 of the UFL College Draft. At the time of the draft, Ayedze had already signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, so he did not immediately join the Defenders. He later spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders before returning to the UFL. In January 2026, Ayedze was officially allocated to the Defenders' roster, allowing the team to retain his rights from the earlier draft and add him to their offensive line as part of the league's player allocation process.

The Gamblers continue preparations for the 2026 United Football League season.

About the United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) is the premier professional spring football league, powered by the visionary leadership and investment of Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and ESPN. Built on innovation, accessibility,

and competitive excellence, the UFL delivers the most engaging professional football experience in the world- for both players and fans. The league features eight teams: the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, and St. Louis Battlehawks. The 2026 season kicks off Friday, March 27.







United Football League Stories from March 13, 2026

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