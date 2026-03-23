Renegades Go Full Throttle for 2026 Season

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Dallas Renegades have officially unveiled their roster for the 2026 home opener, locking in a talented and determined group ready to take the field for Opening Day. Built with a mix of explosive playmakers, seasoned veterans, and emerging talent, the Renegades are set to open the season with intensity and purpose in front of their home crowd.

Dallas will kick off the 2026 campaign at home on March 28 at 3 p.m. CT in a highly anticipated Texas Showdown against the Houston Gamblers at Toyota Stadium. With state pride on the line, the matchup promises to deliver high-energy football and set the tone for the season ahead.

Opening Day will be more than just football - it will be a full-scale celebration of Texas culture and Renegades pride. Breakout country artist Ty Myers will headline the halftime show, bringing his authentic Texas sound and rising-star energy to an already electric atmosphere.

From the moment gates open, fans can expect nonstop entertainment, in-game activations, and a game-day environment fueled by passion and excitement. With a new roster ready to make its mark and a rivalry matchup to open the season, the Renegades are primed to deliver an about.

The countdown to kickoff is on, and the stage is set in Frisco for a thrilling start to the 2026 season. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, by visiting Renegades Ticket Central, and be part of an electric Opening Day as the Renegades begin their journey.







United Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

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