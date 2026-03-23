St. Louis Battlehawks Set Roster for 2026 Season

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced their 50-man roster to begin the 2026 UFL season, marking the first under Head Coach Ricky Proehl, who will make his head coaching debut this season. The team concluded its final training camp practice last Wednesday.

"From the beginning, we've stressed playing disciplined football- staying poised, controlling emotions, and not putting ourselves in bad situations," said Battlehawks Head Coach Ricky Proehl. "The toughest part of this process is weighing more than just ability. It comes down to preparation- how a player prepares physically and mentally- and what he brings to the team every day. Are they selfless? Have they truly bought into what we're building in that locker room? That's playing for each other. The group we've put together reflects that standard, with a strong core of leadership and the right mix of new talent ready to contribute."

The Battlehawks enter the 2026 season with proven production across all phases, led by 2025 All-UFL selections center Mike Panasiuk and Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu. The roster also features a strong returning core, including wide receivers Hakeem Butler and Gary Jennings, along with 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year Travis Feeney. The returning core is complemented by new additions who reflect the discipline, preparation, and team-first mindset emphasized throughout camp. Butler, a former All-League selection, remains one of the UFL's premier offensive playmakers, while Jahcour Pearson returns after leading the league with an 11.8 punt return average. Overall, 14 players return from last season's roster.

The St. Louis roster includes two quarterbacks, four running backs, seven wide receivers, two tight ends, eight offensive linemen, six defensive linemen, seven linebackers, 10 defensive backs, and three specialists. The team will sign a third quarterback to reach the 50-man roster limit.

The Battlehawks open their season this Saturday at The Dome at America's Center with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff against the defending UFL champion DC Defenders on ESPN.

The game is part of the previously announced "Spirit of St. Louis" Kickoff Weekend, a citywide celebration honoring the passion, culture and history that define St. Louis and the community the Battlehawks represent. The weekend will feature a special t-shirt giveaway to the first 10,000 fans attending as part of a stadium-wide "Blue Out," turning The Dome into a sea of Battlehawks blue as the season officially gets underway.

Nelly and the St. Lunatics-featuring Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and Slo Down will perform at halftime.

As part of opening weekend, UFL teams are offering a special incentive for fans to participate in the UFL Kickoff Challenge, including a 33 percent discount on home opener tickets purchased during a two-week window. The offer provides fans an opportunity to secure a discounted seat for opening weekend, including the chance to experience the home opener celebration and halftime performance. All ticket information can be found at UFLBattlehawks.com.







United Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

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