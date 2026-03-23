UFL on the Cusp of 2026 Season, Here's What to Know

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - With training camp officially closed, all eight UFL teams have finalized their 50-man rosters and are set for the start of the regular season. Here's one defining storyline for each team heading into opening week.

Birmingham Stallions: Championship Standard

Just one year removed from their historic three-peat, the Stallions are gearing up for yet another run at spring football glory. Former quarterback and three-time national champion AJ McCarron is set to lead the charge and uphold Birmingham's standard of excellence.

The offense is loaded with weapons, featuring a receiving corps of Daewood Davis, Deon Cain, John Ross, Laviska Shenault Jr., and more. The strength of this team, however, lies in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Siskey steps into a first-time play-calling role alongside a first-year head coach. There are questions, but make no mistake, Birmingham is built to contend.

Columbus Aviators: New Identity Taking Flight

Ted Ginn Jr. makes his head coaching debut this Sunday against the Orlando Storm, bringing excitement to a brand-new franchise. Alongside him is veteran offensive coordinator Todd Haley, whose NFL experience adds structure and credibility to a team that believes it can compete immediately.

Defensively, Columbus is expected to play aggressively. Big plays will be made, but they may give some up as well. Defensive coordinator Captain Munnerlyn, a 10-year NFL veteran, also enters his first season as a play-caller.

The Aviators open on the road in Orlando, where Ginn Jr. will look to deliver a statement win for his city in the franchise's inaugural game.

Dallas Renegades: Defense That Can Take Over Games

With "The Spring King" Luis Perez back under center, Dallas brings stability at quarterback. Paired with 2025 All-UFL selection Tyler Vaughns, the Renegades boast one of the top duos in the league. First-year head coach Rick Neuheisel will have plenty to work with offensively.

But the identity of this team is clear: defense. Dallas may field the most dangerous unit in the league, highlighted by former first-round pick Taco Charlton, 2025 interception leader Ajene Harris, and safety Qwynterrio Cole. This is a group capable of completely flipping a game.

As the saying goes, defense wins championships. We'll learn quickly just how dominant they can be in Week 1 against Houston.

DC Defenders: Star Power on Both Sides

The defending champions enter 2026 as one of the league's premier teams once again, loaded with top-tier talent on both sides of the ball.

2025 UFL Championship MVP Jordan Ta'amu is widely regarded as the best player in the league after throwing 17 touchdown passes last season. He's not just chasing Offensive Player of the Year, he's firmly in the MVP conversation.

On defense, edge rusher Derick Roberson remains one of the most disruptive forces in the UFL, tallying 10 sacks over the last two seasons.

DC faces an immediate challenge in Week 1, traveling to the Battledome to take on St. Louis in one of the marquee matchups of opening weekend.

Houston Gamblers: Boom-or-Bust Offense

Kevin Sumlin's Gamblers are a balanced team on paper, featuring a scrappy defense and plenty of offensive weapons. But the biggest question mark lies at quarterback.

Whoever earns the starting role will have talent around them, including playmakers Jontre Kirklin, Justin Hall, and Kai Locksley.

With a defense capable of keeping games close, Houston's ceiling hinges on consistency at quarterback. If that position stabilizes, the Gamblers could quickly emerge as a dark horse playoff contender.

Louisville Kings: Weapons Galore

Chris Redman's squad enters its inaugural season loaded with offensive talent. Quarterback Jason Bean leads the way as a dynamic dual-threat option with plenty of firepower around him.

The backfield features NFL experience with Benny Snell Jr., alongside Ian Wheeler, Jaden Shirden, and Jalen Jackson. At receiver, Jonathan Adams, Lucky Jackson, and Tarik Black headline a deep and versatile group.

With no shortage of playmakers, Redman has the pieces to build something dangerous right away in Louisville.

Orlando Storm: Winning Culture

As the Storm begin their inaugural season, head coach Anthony Becht brings a proven track record of success. During his time in St. Louis, Becht led the Battlehawks to a 22-10 record and back-to-back postseason appearances.

Now in Orlando, he reunites with key members of his previous staff, including defensive coordinator Donnie Abraham and offensive coordinator Marc Colombo.

If history is any indication, Becht knows how to win in the spring and Orlando is betting that culture translates immediately.

St. Louis Battlehawks: The Battledome

Few teams in football can claim a true home-field advantage, but St. Louis is the exception. The Dome at America's Center, known as the Battledome, remains the most electric environment in the league.

With crowds averaging over 30,000 fans, and a spring football record of 40,317 set in 2024, the Battlehawks feed off one of the most passionate fanbases in the sport.

Quarterback Brandon Silvers, a seasoned spring veteran, will lead the offense, while standout defender Pita Taumoepenu anchors the other side. Combined with their home-field edge, St. Louis is once again positioned to be a major factor in 2026.







United Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

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