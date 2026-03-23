Houston Gamblers Are All in - Home Opener Roster Announced Ahead of Texas Showdown

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers have officially unveiled their opening roster for the 2026 season, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter of football in H-Town. Packed with dynamic playmakers, proven veterans, and rising stars, the Gamblers are ready to make a statement as they chase a championship-caliber season.

Houston will open the 2026 campaign on the road against Dallas at Toyota Stadium on March 28, before returning home for their highly anticipated Home Opener on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network, bringing the energy of Houston football to fans across the country.

The Home Opener promises to be more than just a game - it will be a full-scale celebration. Global superstar Ludacris will headline the halftime show, delivering an electrifying performance that adds to an already unforgettable night. From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, fans can expect nonstop entertainment, high-energy moments, and a stadium atmosphere unlike any other.

Fans can secure their seats now by visiting Gamblers Ticket Central for single-game tickets, season packages, group outings, and exclusive promotions. Seats are going quickly, and home opener seats are currently available for as low as $16, so lock yours in and get ready for an unforgettable evening of football, music, and high-energy entertainment.

The countdown to kickoff is on. The 2026 season begins on the road - but the real party starts when the Gamblers return home on April 5.







United Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

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