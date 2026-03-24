Louisville Kings Announce Final Roster

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Kings announced the final roster, leading into the UFL season opener against the Birmingham Stallions presented by Baptist Health on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 8 PM ET at Lynn Family Stadium.

"We are really excited about this team that we have put together. The coaching staff and players have really worked hard during camp, and now we are seeing it pay off with this group of professionals who are ready to play this Friday night in our home city," said Louisville Kings Head Coach Chris Redman.

The UFL season opener will be packed with entertainment from pregame to post game for fans, including a free concert with country music hitmaker Russell Dickerson and free home opener T-shirts for the first 5,000 fans. This is more than a game - it's a party. To ensure you have tickets, visit www.uflkings.com to purchase single-game tickets, season tickets, groups, and theme night packages. Seats are going fast. Grab yours before the Kingdom fills up. Single game tickets start as low as $15.







United Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

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