Birmingham Stallions Announce Final Roster

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM - The Birmingham Stallions announced the final roster, leading into the UFL opener as the Birmingham Stallions take on the Louisville Kings at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky., Friday, March 27 at 7 PM CT.

The Stallions' home opener in Birmingham at Protective Stadium is Saturday, April 18 at 3 PM CT. The Stallions will take on the Orlando Storm, led by Coach Anthony Becht.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of our coaching staff and the players on our team. They put in the work in training camp, and we couldn't be happier with our team. Everyone on this team are professionals with grit and passion who have shown up every day. Now, we begin refining it," said Stallions Head Coach AJ McCarron.

Season, single game, group and suite tickets are now on sale. at www.theUFL.com/tickets. Season tickets are as low as $68. Games are better with a group. Bring your church, school, youth football team or any group of 10 or more out to a game and receive discount pricing, in-game video board recognition, and other experiences that can be customized to make your outing memorable! Get your tickets early and make sure you are helping support your Stallions.







United Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

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