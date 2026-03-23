Columbus Aviators Set 2026 Roster

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Aviators today announced their 50-man roster ahead of the franchise's inaugural UFL season. The team concluded its final practice of training camp on Wednesday.

The Aviators enter their first season with a blend of proven production and emerging opportunity, including three players who earned All-UFL honors in 2025-offensive tackle Ryan Nelson, tight end Gunnar Oakes, and cornerback Kedrick Whitehead Jr., who was also named UFL Special Teams Player of the Year.

Running back Toa Taua led the UFL in rushing touchdowns (6) last season despite appearing in just seven games, while quarterback Jalan McClendon ranked third in passing yards (1,464), completions, and attempts over that same stretch.

The Columbus roster includes three quarterbacks, three running backs, six wide receivers, three tight ends, eight offensive linemen, eight defensive linemen, six linebackers, 10 defensive backs, and three specialists. (Cage)

The Aviators open their schedule on the road this Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET against the Orlando Storm, before returning to Historic Crew Stadium for their home opener on Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m. against the DC Defenders.

Highlighting the "614 Kickoff" celebration, GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform at halftime.

As part of the opening weekend, UFL teams are offering a special incentive for fans to participate in the UFL Kickoff Challenge, including a 33 percent discount on home opener tickets purchased during the two-week window. The offer provides fans an opportunity to secure a discounted seat for opening weekend-including the chance to experience the home opener celebration and performance by DeGraw. All ticket information can be found at UFLAviators.com.







United Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

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