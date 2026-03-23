United Football League Unites the Music Worlds of Country, Hip-Hop, Soul, and Rock Through Marquee Lineup of Halftime Performers During 2026 Season

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The worlds of country, hip-hop, soul, and rock will unite this spring when top-selling artists across the music industry come together to perform as halftime entertainers at the team home openers for the United Football League, which kicks off its 2026 season on Friday, March 27.

This year's headliners feature:

Russell Dickerson - Multi-Platinum Country Hitmaker

Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET - Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville Kings vs. Birmingham Stallions

Nelly with St. Lunatics - Hip-Hop Icons

Saturday, March 28 at 12 p.m. ET - The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. DC Defenders

Ty Myers - Breakout Country Music Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist

Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m. ET - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Dallas Renegades vs. Houston Gamblers

DJ Khaled - GRAMMY© Award-Winning DJ, Record Producer, Hip-Hop Artist, and Actor

Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET - Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Orlando Storm vs. Columbus Aviators

Gavin DeGraw - GRAMMY© Award-Nominated, Multi-platinum Singer and Songwriter

Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET - Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Columbus Aviators vs. DC Defenders

Ludacris - GRAMMY© Award-Winning Rapper and Actor

Sunday, April 5 at 6 p.m. ET - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Wale - GRAMMY©-Nominated Recording Artist

Saturday, April 11 at 12 p.m. ET - Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

DC Defenders vs. Houston Gamblers

Gucci Mane - American Rapper, Songwriter, and Music Producer

Saturday, April 18 at 4 p.m. ET - Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham Stallions vs. Orlando Storm

The UFL games will be packed with entertainment from pregame to postgame for fans this season, reinforcing that UFL contests are more than a game - they're an event. In addition to the action on the field, fans will have the opportunity to experience a fun-filled game day through an elevated sports and entertainment atmosphere featuring musical acts; gate giveaways at all contests, including t-shirts for the first five thousands fans at the home openers, bobbleheads, and hats; robust fan fests; ticket incentives; and theme nights.

UFL teams will kick off theme nights during their home openers with City Celebrations, honoring the spirit, culture, and history of the cities they represent

Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages, as well as single game tickets. at www.the UFL.com/tickets. They can experience all the action and entertainment at each home opener now at a 33 percent discount on tickets. This offer is available through Thursday, March 26, as part of the UFL Kickoff Challenge, in which the league is challenging teams to rally their cities to fill the stadium for home openers. The team that sells the most home opener tickets from March 12-26 will earn the title of "Rally Capital of the UFL" and 50 percent off UFLShop.com sale on their team's gear.







United Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

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