Battlehawks Set 2026 Home Game Themes

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today unveiled the official themes for each of the team's five 2026 home games at The Dome at America's Center, highlighting a season built around civic pride, community impact and the passionate fan base that defines football in St. Louis.

Each home game will feature a special giveaway for the first 10,000 fans in attendance, along with themed activations that extend beyond football and into meaningful community impact.

The Battlehawks' 2026 Home Game Themes include:

Week 1 - Saturday, March 28 | 11 a.m.

Spirit of St. Louis Kickoff Weekend presented by BeatBox

The Battlehawks will open the home slate by celebrating the city, the team and the fans who make St. Louis soar. Fans are encouraged to participate in a stadium-wide Blue Out.

Giveaway: Battlehawks t-shirt, compliments of BeatBox

Week 3 - Sunday, April 12 | 2 p.m.

United by Giving presented by Siteman Cancer Center

The Battlehawks Tackle Cancer, honoring those impacted by cancer while raising awareness and support across the region.

Giveaway: Clear tote bag, compliments of Siteman Cancer Center

Week 7 - Friday, May 8 | 7 p.m.

Friday Night Lights

From the classroom to The Dome, fans are encouraged to represent their school and show their pride as St. Louis celebrates the importance of education and community.

Giveaway: Ricky Proehl bobblehead

Week 8 - Saturday, May 16 | 2 p.m.

Hats Off to Heroes presented by St. Luke's Hospital

A tribute to the men and women who serve our country and protect the St. Louis community.

Giveaway: Battlehawks hat

Week 10 - Friday, May 29 | 7 p.m.

Battlehawks Kids Day presented by Renewal by Andersen

A game designed for the next generation of fans, featuring youth-focused activations and in-game experiences.

Giveaway: Archie mascot bobblehead, compliments of Renewal by Andersen

Single-game tickets, season tickets, groups, and theme night packages are available now at Battlehawks Ticket Central.







United Football League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.