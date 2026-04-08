Battlehawks Drop Game Two against Dallas

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Despite a late comeback attempt, the St. Louis Battlehawks came up short in a 31-15 loss against the Dallas Renegades at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday night. Though the Battlehawks rallied in the fourth, it wasn't enough to match the Renegades, who had 327 total yards on offense.

The Dallas offense got things started early, opening the game with a 68-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Austin Reed found wide receiver Tyler Vaughns three times on the drive, including on an 8-yard pass for the touchdown. The Renegades got on the board again in the first quarter after a 48-yard field goal from kicker Colton Theaker, putting Dallas up 9-0.

Quarterback Brandon Silvers' 38-yard pass to wide receiver Hakeem Butler set the Battlehawks up on the Dallas five-yard line, but they were unable to convert for the touchdown. Kicker Tucker McCann kicked his first field goal of the game for 20 yards to make the score 9-3 in favor of Dallas to end the first.

It was all Dallas in the second quarter. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth tipped Theaker's 52-yard field goal attempt, but the Renegades answered on their next drive. Running back Dae Dae Hunter broke off a fifty-yard rush, which set up Reed for a 12-yard pass to wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. The two-point conversion put the Renegades up 17-3 at the half.

The Battlehawks were the only team to put points on the board in the third quarter. After a big interception by A.J. Thomas, McCann's 45-yard field goal brought the score to 17-6.

After a 76-yard drive, Reed found Vaughn again to open up the fourth quarter on another 8-yard touchdown pass, giving the Renegades the 24-6 lead.

After driving down the field deep into Dallas territory, the Battlehawks elected to go for it on 4th and 10. Tight end Tyler Neville, who scored the only touchdown in the Battlehawks Week 1 victory, delivered again against the Renegades, catching a short pass and diving into the end zone for a ten-yard score. On the three-point conversion, Butler caught the pass from Silvers, making it a 24-15 game with seven minutes remaining.

The Battlehawks' defense forced a punt, but the offense was unable to convert and turned the ball over on downs. On the next drive, Reed found Vaughns for his third touchdown of the game, putting the Renegades up 31-15 and sealing the win.

The Battlehawks return home to the Dome at America's Center on Sunday, April 12th, to face the Birmingham Stallions.







United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026

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