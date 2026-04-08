Henderson, Kidd, Hoyland Capture Week Two Honors

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL announced its Week Two Players of the Week on Wednesday, highlighting standout performances across the league in a weekend full of upsets and late-game heroics.

Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive: Nolan Henderson, Houston Gamblers, Quarterback

Following Houston's upset victory over Birmingham, Nolan Henderson earned Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Henderson entered the game midway through the second quarter due to injury and never looked back, guiding the Gamblers to a statement win. After being pulled in Week One, Henderson delivered a complete redemption performance just eight days later.

He finished with 186 passing yards and a 90.1 quarterback rating, while adding 23 yards on the ground. Henderson also led the late drive that ultimately set up the game-winning field goal.

His biggest moment came on 4th-and-16, when he delivered a strike over the middle to Armani Rogers to keep the drive alive. From there, Houston never lost control. Henderson was the catalyst in one of the biggest upsets of the young season.

NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week: Sam Kidd, DC Defenders, Safety

Sam Kidd anchored a strong defensive performance for the Defenders, helping lead DC to its first win of the season.

Kidd recorded seven total tackles, including six solo stops, while adding his first interception of the year and two pass breakups. The second-year defender was all over the field and a major reason DC controlled the game defensively.

The Defenders' defense now faces a tough test this Saturday night against a surging Houston offense.

Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners: John Hoyland, Houston Gamblers, Kicker

John Hoyland was the clear choice for Special Teams Player of the Week following a career performance in Houston's win.

Hoyland went a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, accounting for 16 of the Gamblers' 22 points.

With two seconds remaining and Houston trailing by one, Hoyland delivered the moment of the weekend, drilling a 50-yard walk-off field goal as time expired to seal the victory.







United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026

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