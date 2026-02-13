2026 Orlando Storm Home Theme Nights Revealed

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Storm today unveiled the official themes for each of the team's five 2026 home games at Inter&Co Stadium, highlighting a season designed to celebrate community pride, youth engagement and the heroes who strengthen Central Florida.

Each home game will feature a special giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance, along with themed activations that extend beyond football and into meaningful community impact.

"Our players feel the energy of this city every time we take the field," said Orlando Storm Head Coach Anthony Becht. "These theme nights are about bringing that connection to life. When our fans show up, represent their schools, support local causes and honor our heroes, it fuels our team. That atmosphere makes a difference on game day."

The Storm's 2026 Home Game Themes include:

Week 1 - 407 Kickoff

Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

Be part of history as the Storm opens its 2026 home slate in front of the Central Florida community. The first 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative "407 Kickoff" t-shirt, courtesy of Orlando Health, marking the beginning of a new chapter at Inter&Co Stadium.

Week 2 - United by Giving

Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m.

As part of the league-wide "Stronger Together" initiative, the Storm will unite the Orlando community around service and generosity. Fans will receive a clear Storm tote bag (first 5,000 fans) and are encouraged to participate in in-game and community-driven charitable efforts. One game. One mission. One Orlando.

Week 5 - Storm School Spirit Showcase

Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Students, alumni, faculty and families from across Central Florida are invited to rep their school colors and ride the Storm. The first 5,000 fans will receive a "United We" Storm t-shirt. Fans are also encouraged to bring new backpacks, notebooks and school supplies to donate to local students in need.

Week 6 - Jr. Storm Day

Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m.

Where the next generation of Storm takes over. This family-focused game celebrates youth sports and the power of play. Fans can donate new or gently used sports equipment to Sports 4 The Kids to help local children get in the game. The first 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative Storm coin, courtesy of Orlando Health.

Week 9 - Hats Off to Heroes

Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m.

The Storm will honor the military members and first responders who run into the Storm to serve and protect our community. Special ticket packages will include bulk tickets donated to service members through Vet Tix, as well as Orlando Health doctors, nurses, EMTs and healthcare professionals. The first 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative "Hats Off to Heroes" hat.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, groups, and theme night packages are available now at TheUFL.com/tickets.

The 2026 season promises five impactful nights at Inter&Co Stadium - where Storm football meets community pride.







United Football League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.