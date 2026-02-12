Becht's Next Stop

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TX - After several successful seasons with the St. Louis Battlehawks, Anthony Becht made the move to lead a brand-new franchise in 2026: the Orlando Storm. After coming close to multiple spring titles, Becht now continues his pursuit of championship glory in a new market filled with opportunity and expectation.

Before making his mark in spring football, Becht completed an impressive 11-year NFL career. He is perhaps best known for his streak of 152 consecutive NFL games played, which at the time ranked as the third-longest active streak behind only Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Becht also spent three full seasons in The Sunshine State with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, he returns home with the intention of turning Orlando into both a contender and a major UFL market.

"I'm coming home. I'm excited about this. I'm excited to meet all of you with all the new media that's tied into the Orlando market, the Tampa market, the Fort Myers market, all the different markets," remarked Becht. "This is a Florida team and I really want to make it great. It's a pleasure, it's an honor."

Becht has built a track record of success, compiling a 22-8 record across three seasons with the Battlehawks. He led St. Louis to two consecutive postseason appearances but fell short of capturing a title each time. Now in Orlando, the goal is clear, it's championship or bust.

"I know what I'm doing, I know I bring great people together and I love to win, and that's going to be the number one thing," said Becht. "Orlando will be successful because this team will be a winner. If it's not a championship, then we failed."

To ensure a smooth transition, Becht brought both of his coordinators with him. Kyle Caskey joins as offensive coordinator after spending the last two spring seasons under Becht. He brings more than 18 years of coaching experience, including time in both the NCAA and NFL.

On the defensive side, Donnie Abraham will coach under Becht for the fourth consecutive season. A former defensive back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, Abraham adds both familiarity and Florida roots to the Storm's staff.

Training camp opens on February 23, and the road to spring glory begins for Becht in Orlando. The Storm is coming to the UFL and Becht hopes it carries enough firepower to finally secure the elusive title he has been chasing.







