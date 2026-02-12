Whitehead, UFL Help Tenable Surpass 7,800 Sock Donations in Dallas

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The 2025 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year and All-UFL honoree Kedrick Whitehead partnered with Tenable this week to support The Stewpot in Dallas, contributing to a sock donation effort that brought in more than 7,800 pairs for the local community.

Of those 7,800-plus pairs, 500 were donated by the UFL, helping Tenable surpass its original goal of 5,000 pairs almost immediately.

The Stewpot serves as a safe haven for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty in Dallas, providing meals, resources, and pathways toward rebuilding lives. Socks remain the number one most requested item in homeless shelters - and one of the least donated - making the initiative especially impactful.

"Tenable truly appreciates the support from the UFL on behalf of the local community," the organization shared following the event.

Through its partnership with the Sheraton Dallas Hotel on Olive Street, Tenable also donated all unused food items from the event to The Stewpot, further extending its support.

This marks the third consecutive Dallas event hosted by Tenable, with more than 17,000 pairs of socks donated over the past three years. Previous efforts also benefited Union Gospel Mission Dallas in 2023 and 2024. The initiative will continue next year in Orlando.

Whitehead, who enters his third UFL season in 2026 as a member of the Columbus Aviators, arrived early to participate in the effort and emphasized the importance of giving back.

"Socks are the number one most requested item in homeless shelters, but often the least donated," Whitehead said. "Today, we're here to help change that."

Whitehead continues to take pride in his philanthropic work, representing both his team and the league in making a tangible impact off the field.







United Football League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.