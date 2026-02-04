5 Things to Know About Columbus

ARLINGTON, TX - The Columbus Aviators enter their inaugural season in the UFL as one of three brand-new franchises launching in 2026. To help make the transition seamless, the Aviators turned to a familiar face to lead the charge: Ohio State legend Ted Ginn Jr.

A Trusted Columbus Icon Takes the Helm

Ted Ginn Jr. is nothing short of a legend in Columbus following his three-year career at Ohio State. A true big-play threat, Ginn averaged 25.6 yards per reception during his freshman season and quickly became one of the most dangerous special teams players in the country. He returned four punts for touchdowns in 2004, setting a Big Ten record, and earned First-Team All-American honors.

Ginn's most iconic moment came during the 2007 BCS National Championship Game when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He would go on to enjoy a 14-year NFL career, most notably with the Carolina Panthers during their run to Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season.

Now, Ginn returns to where his football journey began, stepping into his first head coaching role. Expectations will be high, but pressure has never rattled one of the most electrifying players in Ohio State history.

Strong Depth at Quarterback

One of the strongest assets on Columbus' inaugural roster is its quarterback room. With a blend of spring football experience and NFL pedigree, the Aviators boast no shortage of explosiveness under center.

Jalan McClendon enters as one of the top contenders to start. A seasoned spring football veteran, 2026 marks his fifth year in spring football and third in the UFL. McClendon spent the 2025 season with Houston, starting six games and throwing for 1,464 yards.

Pushing him is Clayton Tune, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who has appeared in 15 NFL games. Tune brings athleticism, poise in the pocket, and a strong football IQ, earning a reputation as a respected leader and giving Ginn an intriguing option to evaluate this spring.

Rounding out the competition is Jalen Morton, a former USFL and CFL quarterback. While Morton hasn't taken a snap since 2023, his experience adds another layer of competition to the room.

Expected Dominance in the Trenches

Columbus emphasized building from the inside out during the revamped player selection process, assembling an offensive line expected to be one of the team's strengths in 2026.

Key names up front include Noah Atagi, Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Chris Glaser, Chuck Filiga, and Matt Farniok. Bushell-Beatty brings valuable continuity after three straight seasons with St. Louis, appearing in at least nine games each year. Atagi adds further versatility after starting eight of ten games for Houston last season.

This group will be tasked with protecting Columbus' talented quarterback room and establishing a physical identity in the trenches.

Talent on the Perimeter

Columbus also brings plenty of firepower at the skill positions, highlighted by one of the UFL's most productive running backs from last season and a deep receiving corps.

Toa Taua appeared in just seven games for Michigan in 2025 but finished with a league-high six rushing touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound power back rushed for 356 yards, averaging 50.9 yards per game, and remains a proven red-zone threat entering the spring.

In the passing game, Ginn added one of the most coveted receivers from the UFL Draft. Keke Chism enters his third UFL season and fourth in spring football, making his first team change after four years with Houston. At 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, Chism excels at using his size to shield defenders, particularly over the middle, and hauled in four touchdowns last season.

Chism is joined by Roc Taylor and Tay Martin, two receivers with game-breaking ability who will be counted on to deliver explosive plays in Columbus' inaugural campaign.

Can the Defense Deliver?

With an offense capable of putting points on the board, attention naturally turns to whether the Aviators' defense can do enough to secure wins in 2026.

The unit is highlighted by defensive back and special teams standout Kedrick Whitehead. After a stellar season with Michigan last year, Whitehead earned UFL Special Teams Player of the Year honors and a spot on the All-UFL Team. He fills a hybrid safety/slot corner role and brings elite versatility to the secondary.

Up front, Kenny Willekes headlines the pass rush. A former Big Ten standout at Michigan State and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Willekes appeared in nine games for Michigan last season, recording 3.5 sacks and providing Columbus with a reliable edge presence.







