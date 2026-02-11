Aviators Acquire Jenkins in First Trade

Published on February 11, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Aviators announced today that the team has acquired nose tackle Patrick Jenkins from the DC Defenders in exchange for tight end Briley Moore.

Jenkins was originally selected by DC in the 2026 UFL Draft before being acquired by Columbus via trade. He has previously spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.

A two-time first-team All-American Conference selection in 2023 and 2024, Jenkins played his first two collegiate seasons at TCU before transferring to Tulane. Over his college career, he totaled 132 tackles, 14 sacks, two passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Moore, who was selected by Columbus in the 2026 UFL Draft, returns to the DC Defenders, where he spent the previous two seasons.

The Aviators continue preparations for the 2026 United Football League season.







