Gavin DeGraw to Perform at Halftime of Aviators Home Opener on April 3

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The United Football League today announced that GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform at halftime of the Columbus Aviators' home opener on Friday, April 3 at Historic Crew Stadium.

The Aviators will host the DC Defenders in the nationally televised matchup, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. DeGraw's halftime performance will be part of the team's "614 Kickoff" celebration, marking the franchise's first home game in its inaugural UFL season.

Best known for chart-topping hits including "I Don't Want To Be," "Chariot," and "Not Over You," DeGraw has built a career defined by his distinctive voice and a signature blend of rock, pop, soul, and funk. Since the release of his platinum-certified debut album Chariot in 2003, he has remained a mainstay on radio and streaming platforms while touring globally and sharing stages with some of music's biggest names.

The April 3 game is expected to be one of the signature events of the Aviators' inaugural season, combining UFL football with live entertainment and a celebration of Columbus sports and community culture.

As part of opening weekend, UFL teams are offering a special incentive for fans to participate in the UFL Kickoff Challenge, including a 33 percent discount on home opener tickets purchased during the two-week window. The offer provides fans an opportunity to secure a discounted seat for opening weekend-including the chance to experience the home opener celebration and performance by DeGraw. All ticket information can be found at Aviators Ticket Central.







United Football League Stories from March 14, 2026

Gavin DeGraw to Perform at Halftime of Aviators Home Opener on April 3 - Columbus Aviators

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