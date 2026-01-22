Columbus Aviators to Make Inaugural UFL Debut in Primetime

COLUMBUS, OH - The United Football League today announced that the Columbus Aviators will kick off their inaugural 2026 season with a primetime matchup against the Orlando Storm on Sunday, March 29, at Inter&Co Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will close out the UFL's opening weekend and mark the head coaching debut of Ohio State and NFL great Ted Ginn Jr.

The Aviators will make their home debut on Friday, April 3, hosting the DC Defenders at Historic Crew Stadium, also at 8:00 p.m. ET. The "614 Kickoff" celebration will feature appearances by Columbus legends and community leaders, exclusive gameday giveaways, and the introduction of the team's new mascot, making it a must-see event for fans in the city's first UFL season.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. Information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages is at www.theUFL.com/tickets.

Fans can also look forward to an elevated game-day experience across the league, with giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, live musical acts, ticket incentives, and theme nights.

The United Football League also today announced its complete 2026 game schedule. The league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN App - will broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season, with select games in Spanish airing on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes. FOX games will stream on the FOX One, while games on ABC and ESPN platforms will be available on the ESPN App, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action throughout the season.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, with coverage on ABC and FOX. The season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC broadcasts the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

