United Football League Announces 2026 Full Season Schedule

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced its complete 2026 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ESPN App - combining to broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season. Select games in Spanish will also air across FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes as well as on the ESPN App. The new season will feature new teams competing with new head coaches in new markets and in new venues.

The 2026 season will kick off on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET when FOX Sports returns with FOX UFL Friday - a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. The season premiere will be a game of old school meeting new school when the three-time spring football league champion Birmingham Stallions under new Head Coach AJ McCarron travel to Louisville to take on UFL newcomer - the Louisville Kings - under the direction of Head Coach and Louisville Cardinals great Chris Redman at Lynn Family Stadium.

In addition to the action on the field during the upcoming season, fans will have the opportunity to truly experience a fun-filled game day through an elevated sports and entertainment event, which will feature giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, musical acts, ticket incentives, and theme nights. UFL teams will kick off theme nights during their home openers when they have a City Celebration, honoring the spirit, culture and history of the cities that they represent.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.the UFL.com/tickets.

ESPN will begin its season-long coverage on Saturday, March 28, at 12:00 p.m. ET when the DC Defenders and Head Coach Shannon Harris begin their quest to defend their UFL Championship when they meet the St. Louis Battlehawks under new Head Coach and St. Louis Rams legend Ricky Proehl in The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

The action then returns to FOX later that day when it broadcasts the new "Battle for Texas" when the Houston Gamblers under new Head Coach Kevin Sumlin clash with the Dallas Renegades and their new Head Coach Rick Neuheisel at the Renegades' new home at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Opening week will then conclude on Sunday, March 29, when ESPN presents the Columbus Aviators led by Ohio State and NFL great - Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. - against the Orlando Storm under Head Coach Anthony Becht, who is making his new home in the Sunshine State after leading the Battlehawks for the past three seasons, in the teams' UFL debuts under the lights of Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, ESPN APP, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season, FOX games will stream on FOX ONE. Games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on the ESPN APP.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs taking place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX on Sunday, June 7. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

Here are details about the upcoming 2026 season By-The-Numbers:

43 - League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN App will present all 43 UFL games during the league's third season (40 regular season games, two playoff games, one Championship game).

22 - ESPN will show 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (6), ESPN2 (3), and ESPN App (1) during the upcoming season.

21 - FOX Sports will broadcast 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (18) and FS1 (3) this season.

10 - The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season action that will once again include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.

8 - The UFL features eight teams: Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

4 - The Playoffs will feature the teams with the four best records playing against each other for the right to play for the third UFL Championship. The UFL Playoffs will take place on Sunday, June 7, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET). Matchups will be determined at a later date.

2 - The Louisville Kings will play two games in primetime on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET when they visit the Houston Gamblers on April 16 on ESPN App and then host the St. Louis Battlehawks on April 30 at FS1.

1 - The UFL regular season schedule features one Tuesday night matchup when the St. Louis Battlehawks visit the Dallas Renegades on April 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

70 - 70% of all UFL games will air either on ABC or FOX this season.

Additional schedule highlights feature:

Friday Night Lights in Columbus: NFL great and Columbus Aviators Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. returns to the city of his college glory days at Ohio State University - Columbus, Ohio - when the team hosts its first home game under the lights at Historic Crew Stadium against the DC Defenders on Friday, April 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET as a part of FOX UFL Friday.

Another Shining Moment: After the NCAA crowns its new men's basketball champion and the nets are cut down on Monday, April 6, the UFL leaps into action with its first-ever Tuesday night game when the Dallas Renegades host the St. Louis Battlehawks at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Return of the Champions: DC will welcome home the defending UFL Champion Defenders when the team's first home game takes place at Audi Field on Saturday, April 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Houston Gamblers will look to spoil the homecoming celebration. ESPN will be covering the game to report if the rumors are true that the "Beer Snake" has returned to the nation's capital.

Back in the Saddle: University of Alabama legend and Birmingham Head Coach AJ McCarron leads the Stallions back into town for the team's first home game at Protective Stadium on Saturday, April 18, at 4:00 p.m. ET, when they face the Orlando Storm on FOX.

Derby Week: Before the horses enter the gates for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 2, the Louisville Kings will begin a new tradition by hosting a special Thursday Night football game to help celebrate the upcoming Derby. The tradition kicks off on Thursday, April 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the Kings host the St. Louis Battlehawks at Lynn Family Stadium with action on FS1.

To experience 2026 UFL action, season tickets, as well as Group and Suite packages, are now on sale. For more information about tickets, go to www.theufl.com/tickets. For schedules and broadcast details, please visit www.TheUFL.com.

2026 UFL FULL SEASON SCHEDULE (all times ET)

Date

Time (ET)

Teams

Venue

Network

Week 1

Friday, March 27 8:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium FOX

Saturday, March 28 12:00 PM DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center ESPN

Saturday, March 28 4:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium FOX

Sunday, March 29 8:00 PM Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium ESPN

Week 2

Friday, April 3 8:00 PM DC Defenders at Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium FOX

Saturday, April 4 8:00 PM Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium ESPN

Sunday, April 5 12:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium ESPN2

Tuesday, April 7 8:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium FS1

Week 3

Friday, April 10 8:00 PM Orlando Storm at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium FOX

Saturday, April 11 12:00 PM Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders Audi Field ESPN

Sunday, April 12 12:00 PM Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium ABC

Sunday, April 12 3:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center ABC

Week 4

Thursday, April 16 8:00 PM Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers Shelly Energy Stadium ESPN APP

Friday, April 17 8:00 PM Dallas Renegades at Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium FOX

Saturday, April 18 12:30 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Saturday, April 18 4:00 PM Orlando Storm at Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium FOX

Week 5

Friday, April 24 8:00 PM Louisville Kings at Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium FOX

Saturday, April 25 7:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium ESPN

Sunday, April 26 12:00 PM Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium ABC

Sunday, April 26 3:00 PM DC Defenders at Dallas Renegades Toyota Stadium ABC

Week 6

Thursday, April 30 8:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium FS1

Friday, May 1 8:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium FOX

Saturday, May 2 12:00 PM Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Sunday, May 3 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium FOX

Week 7

Friday, May 8 8:00 PM Columbus Aviators at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center FOX

Saturday, May 9 1:30 PM Louisville Kings at DC Defenders Audi Field FOX

Saturday, May 9 8:00 PM Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium ESPN

Sunday, May 10 6:00 PM Orlando Storm at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium FS1

Week 8

Friday, May 15 8:00 PM Orlando Storm at Dallas Renegades TBD FOX

Saturday, May 16 12:00 PM DC Defenders at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium ABC

Saturday, May 16 3:00 PM Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center ABC

Sunday, May 17 1:00 PM Columbus Aviators at Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium FOX

Week 9

Friday, May 22 8:00 PM DC Defenders at Orlando Storm Inter&Co Stadium FOX

Saturday, May 23 3:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium ABC

Sunday, May 24 4:00 PM Dallas Renegades at Louisville Kings Lynn Family Stadium FOX

Sunday, May 24 7:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers Shell Energy Stadium ESPN2

Week 10

Friday, May 29 8:00 PM Dallas Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America's Center FOX

Saturday, May 30 3:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions Protective Stadium ESPN2

Sunday, May 31 12:00 PM Orlando Storm at DC Defenders Audi Field ABC

Sunday, May 31 6:00 PM Louisville Kings at Columbus Aviators Historic Crew Stadium FOX

Playoffs

Sunday, June 7 3:00 PM Game #1: TBD TBD ABC

Sunday, June 7 6:00 PM Game #2: TBD TBD FOX Title Game

Saturday, June 13 3:00 PM Championship: TBD TBD ABC

*Check local listings for market regionalization.

#Game also available on FOX Deportes.

##Games on ESPN Deportes to be announced soon.







